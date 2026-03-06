PM Modi To Address Post-Budget Webinar On Education And Skills On Mar 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-Budget webinar on March 9 focusing on education, skills, and university townships, as part of discussions on key initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

The webinar, titled "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas - Fulfilling Aspirations of People: Education, Skills and University Townships," is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, and students to deliberate on implementation pathways for strengthening India's education, skills, and creative economy ecosystem.

PM's Vision for AVGC-Creator Economy

The inaugural session, scheduled for 11:30 AM on March 9, will feature a special address by the Prime Minister outlining the vision behind the budgetary push for the AVGC-creator economy, where creativity, culture, and technology converge to drive growth, employment, and India's soft power.

Breakout Session on AVGC Content Creator Labs

As part of the webinar, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will host Breakout Session at on "AVGC Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges." The session will focus on the implementation of the Union Budget announcement to establish AVGC Content Creator Labs (CCLs) across 15000 schools and 500 higher educational institutions, aimed at nurturing creative talent, strengthening India's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem, and building a robust pipeline of skilled creators for the country's rapidly expanding Orange Economy, a release stated.

The breakout session on "AVGC Content Creator Labs in Schools & Colleges", scheduled from 12:20 PM to 01:50 PM, will be moderated by Chaitanya Chinchlikar - VP & CTO, Whistling Woods International. There will be a keynote address by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, outlining the importance of this initiative.

The session will then feature a panel discussion with experts from government and industry, including Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary (Department of School Education and Literacy), Dr Ashish Kulkarni (Chairman, FICCI AVGC Forum), Rajan Navani (Founder & Group CEO, JetSynthesys), and Sonam Bhagat (CEO, Vygr), along with a student representative from IICT. The discussion will be further enriched through interventions by leading industry figures such as Munjal Shroff (Graphiti Multimedia), Biren Ghose (Technicolor Group), Manvendra Shukul (Lakshya Digital), Mala Sharma (Adobe India), Preeti Vyas (Amar Chitra Katha) and two of young volunteers of MyBharat.

Closing Session and Ministerial Address

The outcomes of the Webinar would be summarised in the closing session. There will be a special Address by Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at 05:25 PM.

Webinar Aims to Foster AVGC Sector

Stakeholders, including educational institutions, industry bodies, startups, creators, students, parents and professionals from the AVGC sector, are encouraged to join the webinar and participate in the discussions. The webinar is expected to generate actionable insights and collaborative strategies for implementing the AVGC Content Creator Labs initiative, which aims to equip young Indians with creative and digital skills and position India as a global leader in the AVGC sector, a release added. (ANI)

