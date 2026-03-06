West Asia Maritime Crisis: Mopsw Holds High-Level Meet To Protect Seafarers

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving maritime situation in the West Asia region, with a focus on safeguarding Indian seafarers, ensuring the safety of Indian vessels and maintaining continuity of maritime trade.

Inter-Ministerial Review and Coordination

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in a release, said that " A high-level inter-ministerial review meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary, MoPSW, to review the evolving situation. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Government of India, including the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), along with stakeholders from the shipping industry and trade organisations such as RIL, INSA, CSLA and FIEO."

The review was held in continuation of the earlier review of the evolving maritime situation undertaken by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Safety Measures and Directives

The Ministry apprised stakeholders of the steps being taken by the Government of India, particularly by MoPSW, following the evolving situation in the Middle East. MoPSW is actively coordinating with the shipping industry, and a 24-hour helpline has been established at the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to facilitate coordination and support for seafarers. A monitoring mechanism has also been established at MoPSW to continuously track developments.

An advisory outlining precautionary measures to safeguard Indian seafarers, Indian-flagged vessels and maritime trade operations has been issued through DGS Circular No. 08 of 2026 dated 28 February 2026, directing all Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers to adopt enhanced security measures and strictly comply with reporting protocols under DGS Circular 08 of 2024.

Further, a Crew Safety Advisory vide DGS Circular No. 09 of 2026 dated 28 February 2026 has issued urgent instructions to Indian seafarers and shipping stakeholders, including registration with the Embassy of India, Tehran and submission of crew details to the Directorate.

Vessel Tracking and Monitoring

The Ministry said that Indian-flagged ships continue to remain safe and no confirmed detention, boarding or casualty involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported. All 35 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf region (24 west of the Strait of Hormuz and 11 east of the Strait, including the Gulf of Oman and adjoining areas) and 03 vessels in the Gulf of Aden are being continuously tracked through the LRIT National Data Centre at hourly intervals, with regular SITREPs being issued.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation through the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), in coordination with major Indian ports, maritime authorities and other relevant agencies. Enhanced monitoring and reporting mechanisms have been activated for Indian-flagged vessels as well as foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers to ensure continuous situational awareness and operational preparedness.

Operational Preparedness and Port Measures

Shipping companies, vessel operators and Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSLs) have been advised to exercise caution in crew deployment in sensitive regions, undertake voyage-specific risk assessments and maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families. Dedicated coordination mechanisms have also been put in place to facilitate timely assistance to Indian seafarers, as required.

The Ministry also reviewed the status of vessels and cargo bound for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and West Asian destinations. Overall, port operations across India remain stable. Ports have been directed to extend all necessary assistance to minimise hardships faced by exporters and ensure continuity of EXIM trade. Major ports have implemented operational measures, including continuous monitoring of vessel movements in coordination with shipping lines and vessel agents, real-time assessment of developments in the region and regular reporting of vessel and cargo status. Additional storage space has been arranged wherever required, while refrigerated and perishable cargo consignments are being closely monitored to ensure priority handling where necessary.

The Ministry continues to closely monitor developments in coordination with maritime stakeholders and relevant ministries of the Government of India to safeguard Indian maritime interests, ensure the safety of seafarers and maintain the smooth functioning of maritime trade and logistics operations. (ANI)

