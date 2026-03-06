Over 2 Lakh Students Appear For HPBOSE Exams Amid Modernisation Push

Over two lakh students are appearing in the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), with the board moving steadily towards modernisation and digitisation of its processes, Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma said on Friday.

Sharma was speaking to ANI after inspecting examination arrangements at the historic Portmore Girls Senior Secondary School in Shimla during his visit to various examination centres across the state. He said the board has set up around 250 examination centres across Himachal Pradesh to ensure that every student gets an opportunity to appear for the examinations, even in areas where the number of candidates is low. "At present, the Himachal Pradesh Board examinations are underway, and they play a crucial role in every student's life, as their future career often depends on this stage. Around two lakh students are appearing for the exams across the state, and nearly 2800 centres have been established. Even in places where the number of students is low, we have ensured that every child gets the opportunity to sit for the examination," Sharma said.

Ensuring Fair and Transparent Examinations

The chairman said that he began his inspection from Shimla, the state capital, and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at Portmore School, which he described as an iconic and historic institution. "Portmore School is an iconic and very old institution. I am happy to see that the board has made excellent arrangements here. This year, for the first time, we have introduced live streaming from examination centres. Earlier, we used to receive only video feeds, but now we are monitoring centres through live streaming. I wanted to personally see how successful this initiative has been," he said.

Sharma added that the board is adopting technology-driven systems to ensure transparency and fairness in examinations while also strengthening facilities for specially-abled students. "It was encouraging to see that separate classrooms have been arranged for differently-abled students so that they can perform comfortably. The board's aim is to provide every talented student a fair opportunity and ensure that no one's merit is affected by unfair means or copying," he said.

Push Towards Digitisation

Highlighting the board's push towards digitisation, Dr Sharma said all academic documents and certificates have now been made available online through DigiLocker and other digital platforms. "We have moved strongly towards digitisation. Students no longer need to visit the board office for certificates. Whether it is the Class 8 or Class 10 certificate, they can download it online after completing the necessary process. This is a major step towards making services easier and transparent," he said.

Syllabus and Policy Reforms

Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign

He further said that the board has launched special initiatives to encourage awareness among students, including the introduction of a chapter in the syllabus aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse. "The Chief Minister has launched a campaign for a drug-free Himachal. We have added a chapter in the syllabus to spread awareness among students. Our message is clear - 'Nasha-mukt Himachal, Shiksha-yukt Himachal'. When education grows stronger, society automatically progresses," Dr Sharma said.

NEP and Holistic Student Assessment

Speaking about reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP), he said the board is working on a Holistic Progress Card system to evaluate students beyond academics. "Under the National Education Policy, we are developing a Holistic Progress Card to assess students not only on academics but also on their interests, talents and overall development. This will help teachers, parents and the board understand each child's strengths and guide them toward suitable career paths," he said.

Future Initiatives and Vision

Sharma also said the board is planning to establish career counselling centres and a high-tech space lab at Dharamshala, possibly with support from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. "We are exploring the creation of career counselling centres and a high-tech space lab at Dharamshala with CSR support. Such initiatives will open new opportunities for students and strengthen Himachal's education ecosystem," he added.

The HPBOSE chairman said the board will continue to work closely with the state government and education department to strengthen education standards and ensure students receive quality learning opportunities across the state. (ANI)

