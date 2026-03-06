Pink-Ball Test: Perry, Sutherland Rescue Australia After India Bowled Out

Perry, Sutherland lead Australia's reply

After domanting bowling display by Australia to dismantle India for 198 in their first innings on day one of the pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, the hosts reached 96/3 in 27 overs at stumps on the opening day of the match, trailing by 102 runs.

Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland rescued Australia's innings with an unbroken 38-run partnership, lifting them to 96/3 in 27 overs. Perry was unbeaten on 43 off 62 balls, hitting seven boundaries, while Sutherland contributed 20 not out from 29 deliveries with three fours.

India make early inroads

This solid stand came after India made early breakthroughs under lights, with Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud taking key wickets. Debutant pacer Sayali Satghare removed Georgia Voll for two with a sharp inswinger before Kranti Gaud dismissed Phoebe Litchfield for nine, with Jemimah Rodrigues taking a sharp low catch at backward point.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy, playing her penultimate international innings, received a warm reception from the Perth crowd but managed only 13 before edging Sayali to Rodrigues. At 58/3, India had Australia under pressure, but Perry countered confidently with crisp drives and cuts, while Sutherland supported her with fluent strokeplay.

Sutherland shines as India fold for 198

Earlier, Healy won an important toss, and the decision to bowl first on a helpful surface worked nicely for Australia. The hosts kept on striking at regular intervals and never allowed India to get into rhythm. Sutherland claimed 4/46, and Lucy Hamilton took 3/31 as Australia bowled India out for 198 in 62.4 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues top-scoring with 52.

Brief score: India 198 (Jemimah Rodrigues 52, Shafali Verma 35; Annabel Sutherland 4/46). Vs Australia 96/3 in 27 overs (Ellyse Perry 43*, Annabel Sutherland 20*; Sayali Satghare 2/24).

