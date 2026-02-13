Bitcoin Tops $69K As CPI Slows, Fed Rate-Cut Odds Stay Low

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) kicked off Friday's session with a modest smile, boosted by a softer-than-expected January CPI print that renewed appetite for risk assets. Traders priced in cooler inflation while keeping a wary eye on the path of policy, with the largest cryptocurrency carving a path toward notable resistance as the CPI data circulated. At one point, BTC rose by as much as 4% intraday, with the benchmark token trading near the $69,000 region on Bitstamp as traders assessed how the inflation backdrop could shape Federal Reserve expectations in the near term.



Bitcoin surged on the back of a January CPI print that cooled beyond expectations, lifting BTC/USD toward the $69,000 level on Bitstamp and signaling renewed momentum in the short run.

Core CPI matched estimates at 2.5% while the overall CPI printed 2.4%, both softer than anticipated, fueling a broad risk-on swing across macro assets.

Market odds of aggressive Fed easing remained limited, with CME FedWatch showing slim chances of a rate cut at the March meeting, complicating the path for a sustained breakout.

Analysts highlighted a confluence of technical references around the 68,000–69,000 area, including the old 2021 all-time high and the 200-week EMA, as a potential higher-low anchor for BTC. Gold climbed toward a symbolic milestone while the US dollar index attempted a recovery after the CPI release, underscoring a mixed but constructive macro backdrop for risk assets.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The CPI surprise propelled Bitcoin higher, with daily gains peaking near 4% and the price testing the $69,000 vicinity on major venues such as Bitstamp.

Market context: The inflation print fed into a broader narrative where macro assets showed a tempered response to cooling inflation, even as rate-cut expectations remained guarded and positioned around the mid-year horizon. Traders watched for durably slowing inflation signals to justify an acceleration in risk-taking, while acknowledging that policymakers may still stride cautiously given a resilient labor market and evolving growth dynamics.

Why it matters

The January CPI outcome reinforces a delicate balance in which inflation is trending lower, but policymakers are unlikely to rush the rate-cut cycle. The data echo a pattern observed in recent weeks: inflation metrics are trending toward multi-year lows, yet the Federal Reserve's reaction function remains data-dependent. For BTC and the broader crypto market, softer inflation can translate into improved liquidity and a more forgiving risk environment, which historically tends to favor speculative assets and risk-sensitive sectors.

From a technical standpoint, traders are watching key price zones that have previously served as turning points. The 68,000–69,000 zone is notable because it intersects with the 2021 all-time high and the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA), a level analysts have cited as an anchor for potential higher-lows in the near term. Several market participants described BTC as consolidating in a potential falling-wedge pattern, a setup that could precede another leg higher if momentum builds. A recent update from a prominent trader noted that an initial breakout attempt at around the 68,000 level faced resistance, reinforcing the idea that the next meaningful move would likely be defined by how the market handles that zone.

Beyond BTC, macro gold also flirted with significant levels, highlighting a broader risk-on mood among non-crypto assets as the CPI narrative evolved. The U.S. dollar index found some footing after the initial CPI dip, a dynamic that can influence risk appetite across asset classes, including digital assets. In this environment, BTC's performance could act as a barometer for market demand for risk assets and for investors seeking hedges or diversifiers amid evolving macro signals.

One notable thread in the commentary around the CPI release was the consideration of future Fed policy moves. While some market observers argued that a rate cut could become more plausible if inflation continues to ease, others cautioned that a single data print does not alter the central bank's reaction function overnight. A widely cited dashboard showed that probability of a March rate cut remained in the minority, underscoring the challenge for crypto bulls to sustain a sustained breakout without clearer signs of easing monetary policy. In a related thread, a market observer referenced a lower-bound view on policy shifts, suggesting that the inflation trajectory would need to demonstrate sustained deceleration before a meaningful shift in rate expectations could be priced in. Investors also weighed a perspective opposing the surprise: that a temporary CPI softness might simply reflect statistical quirks rather than a durable downward trend.

For traders who have been watching the narrative unfold, the CPI surprise did not fully resolve the tug-of-war between risk-on optimism and the structural caution that has characterized crypto markets for much of the past year. While BTC's intraday rally underscored renewed enthusiasm, many participants stressed that the long-term trajectory would hinge on the Fed's path and on the sequencing of economic data in the coming weeks. A closing thought from a market commentator who tracks inflation data and policy expectations noted that, even with a favorable inflation print, the real test lies in whether inflation can stay on a downward trajectory long enough to alter policy expectations meaningfully.

The CPI data's impact on the market narrative can be glimpsed through the lens of the related coverage around inflation dynamics and policy. For readers seeking concrete context, the CPI release is documented by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the associated commentary on how core and headline readings evolved. The market's reaction to the data is also shaped by how traders interpret the probability of future rate actions, as reflected in tools that gauge Fed expectations. Additionally, analysts cited external inflation trackers and independent assessments to illustrate the nuanced view of inflation risk in the current environment. For a broader sense of sentiment, the community's discussions surrounding the CPI data and Fed policy provide a snapshot of how this turning point is perceived by traders and researchers alike, including conversations that reference alternative inflation metrics as a lens to evaluate CPI outcomes.

The narrative also includes perspectives from traders active in social channels, where analysts often cross-reference inflation data with on-chain signals and technical indicators. A notable thread tied to the CPI release highlighted the idea that the CPI decline, while supportive, is not a decisive turn; rather, it is part of a broader sequence that could unfold across the next several weeks as the market calibrates its expectations for policy, liquidity, and macro risk appetite. The ongoing dialogue among market participants underscores the importance of keeping a close watch on how the inflation data evolves and how policy guidance evolves in response, as those dynamics will continue to influence BTC's trajectory and the crypto market more broadly.

For readers who want to explore the underlying data themselves, the CPI release and the market's interpretation of it are widely covered in real-time feeds and official releases. The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides the primary figures, while market data platforms and analysis from research shops offer additional context on how these numbers translate into rate expectations, liquidity, and risk sentiment. In the eyes of many traders, the CPI print is less a singular event than a datapoint in an ongoing process-one that will shape the tempo and nature of crypto market movements in the weeks to come.

TradingView BTCUSD chart shows the intraday velocity, while the CPI context remains anchored by the U.S. CPI release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As a contemporaneous note, a widely circulated tweet from market analyst Andre Dragosch referenced Truflation's sub-1% CPI readings as supporting evidence for a less aggressive inflation profile than some conventional measures imply. The exchange between traditional data and alternative inflation metrics continues to shape expectations around rate moves and cross-asset correlations.

In sum, the CPI surprise injected a tactical lift for Bitcoin, but the broader path remains a function of policy expectations, liquidity conditions, and the ongoing assessment of inflation trends. As the market digests the data, traders will be watching for a softening CPI to translate into a more explicit willingness to price in rate cuts-and with that, a more durable upside for BTC and the broader crypto complex.

Earlier coverage noted the delicate balance between momentum and resistance around the $68,000–$69,000 zone, a region that has historically defined the near-term tempo of BTC price action. The narrative continues to evolve as macro conditions, policy signals, and on-chain fundamentals interact in real time.

For additional context and data points discussed during the CPI reaction, see the related notes and coverage linked throughout this timeline, including references to the FedWatch tool and broader market commentary that has tracked the shifting probability of rate cuts in the March horizon.

