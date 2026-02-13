Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out At Globsyn Crystal Tower All Evacuated

A fire broke out at Globsyn Crystal Tower in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Friday, an official said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. All employees present in the building were safely evacuated.

Speaking with ANI, an employee from the Globsyn Crystal Tower, Prasun Basu, said, "We were inside the building when the fire broke out, and we were immediately asked to vacate the premises. I heard from people that a restaurant below had caught fire. The building has multiple offices as well as restaurants."

Recent Fire Incident in Anandapur

Meanwhile, on January 30, the fire that broke out at a manufacturing unit in Kolkata's Anandapur area has been brought under control, officials said.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Fire Station Officer Pankaj Chowdhury said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is trying to remove debris from the gutted structure. "Fire has been brought under control. KMC people are removing the structure using a gas cutter...," he said. (ANI)

