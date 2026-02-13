Bharat Gaurav Train Boosts Mizoram Tourism, Reaches Sairang Station

Railway services in Mizoram reached a new milestone with the arrival of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train at Sairang Railway Station for the very first time on 12th February 2026 under the "North East Discovery" circuit. This premium tourist train, carrying 81 tourists from different parts of India as well as other nations such as the United States and Nepal, underscores Mizoram's growing visibility on the national and international tourism map, as per the release.

Bairabi-Sairang Line: A Watershed Moment for Mizoram

"The historic inauguration of the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line by the Prime Minister on 13th September 2025 has turned out to be a watershed moment for tourism in Mizoram, with the inflow of tourists witnessing continuous growth over the last six months. Improved accessibility has attracted both domestic and international visitors, which is contributing to employment generation in hospitality and allied sectors, promoting eco-tourism and cultural tourism, and positioning Mizoram as an emerging destination in the Northeast under the broader vision of inclusive growth and regional integration," CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Surge in Passenger and Freight Demand

Robust Passenger Train Occupancy

He further said that, since the commencement of train services on the Bairabi - Sairang route in September 2025, public response has been overwhelming. "The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express has recorded occupancy exceeding 147% and 154% in both directions. The Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express have similarly registered strong occupancy levels of over 100%, clearly reflecting robust demand and strong public acceptance of railway services from Sairang. Recently, on 9th February 2026, a new train service from Sairang to Silchar has been flagged off by the Railway Minister, further strengthening regional mobility, and connecting Mizoram with the important educational, medical and commercial hub of the Barak Valley in Assam," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

Freight Operations Gain Momentum

He also stated that freight operations on the Bairabi-Sairang section have also gained substantial momentum since commissioning. "The first freight rake comprising 21 cement wagons was successfully moved to Sairang shortly after inauguration, marking the beginning of regular freight movement to the State. Subsequently, a diversified freight basket including cement, sand, stone chips, essential commodities and automobiles has been handled. Notably, the first inward automobile rake carrying 119 passenger vehicles was received at Sairang, demonstrating the line's capability to handle high-value bulk consignments. NFR has also initiated measures to strengthen parcel logistics, including the introduction of refrigerated parcel van services to facilitate transportation of horticultural and perishable produce, thereby expanding market access for local farmers and traders while reducing logistics co." Sharma said.

Future Commitments and Regional Growth

"The NFR remains committed towards further strengthening rail infrastructure, enhancing service quality and expanding both passenger and freight operations in the region, ensuring that rail connectivity continues to serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth and long-term socio-economic development across Mizoram and the wider Northeast," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (ANI)

