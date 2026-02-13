Sabalenka, Swiatek Withdraw From Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, ranked World Number 1 and 2, have withdrawn from this year's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Sabalenka, who last month reached her fourth Australian Open final, has competed at Dubai's WTA 1000 event for the past nine consecutive years.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

The Belarusian, a four-time Grand Slam winner, said:“I'm really sorry I have to withdraw from Dubai. I have such a special connection with the tournament, the fans and the city. Unfortunately, I am not feeling 100 per cent. But I hope to be back next year and wish the tournament a great event.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Swiatek also withdrew citing a change of schedule. The Pole reached the final in Dubai in 2023.

Swiatek added:“I am sorry to announce that I will not be playing Dubai this year due to a change of schedule. I hope I will come back next year to experience the great tournament. See you guys in Indian Wells.”

An official statement from the tournament read:“We are sorry that Aryna and Iga have both withdrawn from this year's tournament. They both have huge amounts of followers here in Dubai, and we were looking forward to seeing them competing on our courts once again. We wish them continued success for the season and look forward to seeing them back in Dubai next year.”

The 26th edition of the annual WTA event, which takes place from February 15 to 21, features 16 of the top 20 ranked female players in the world and 33 of the top 40. It will be followed by the emirate's annual ATP 500 men's tournament from February 23 to 28.



Australian Open champion Rybakina to vie for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title Tsitsipas, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev headline ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

ALSO READ