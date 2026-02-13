Dubai: Alzeyoudi Maintains Top Form With Gold And Silver At Fazza Event

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For a long time now, Maryam Alzeyoudi has been one of the familiar faces of UAE women's Para athletics. A Kobe 2024 world champion, she has grown into a symbol of quiet strength – someone who leads not by loud words, but by showing up, again and again.

At the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships - Dubai 2026, Alzeyoudi once more made her mark at home, winning gold in the women's discus F40 and adding a silver medal in women's shot put F40 to her collection.

But for her, the medals are never the full story.

When Alzeyoudi steps into the throwing circle, she brings with her far more than technique or strength. She brings years of self-belief built slowly, carefully - and sometimes painfully.

Now 30, Alzeyoudi did not grow up dreaming of medals or podiums. In fact, she only found sport at the age of 23.

“I wasn't social before,” she says.“I didn't like talking to people because of my disability. I always felt there was something wrong with me.”

That feeling stayed with her - until sport changed everything.

At first, athletics was unfamiliar and intimidating. But little by little, it gave her something she had never felt before: confidence. Over the past seven years, training and competing have reshaped not just her body, but the way she sees herself. Today, she speaks with calm assurance, the kind that comes from knowing exactly who you are.

The Fazza International Championships have been a constant part of that journey. This year marked her eighth time competing at Fazza, an event she holds close to her heart.

“Fazza is special,” Alzeyoudi says.“It's the start of the season. And the start is always important.”

She has watched the championships grow, just as she has grown with it - standing on the podium, winning gold and silver, and learning from every competition. Yet her hunger has never faded.

“I want to stay on the stage,” she says.“I want to keep my level high, win more gold medals, and improve my distances.”

Before every competition, Alzeyoudi keeps things simple.

"I try not to stress,” she explains.“I treat it like training.”

For her, staying calm is as important as strength or technique.

Her journey has taken her far beyond the UAE – to competitions in Japan and Paris, where she finished fourth at the Paralympic Games. Still, she measures success by more than rankings.

Ask her who made it all possible, and her answer comes without hesitation.

“My mother,” she says.“She has always been there for me.”

Her family, friends, and coach have been her support system throughout the years. When she wins a medal, her coach is the first person she thinks of.

“He knows what I can do. He has been with me through everything.”

She also speaks with pride about the encouragement she has received from the UAE's leadership.“They told us that we represent the country,” she says.“They reminded us to make the UAE proud.”

That responsibility has not been easy. But Alzeyoudi has delivered it many times – be it the world championships or the Asian Para Games.

And she is always ready for the next big challenge.

Third gold for UAE

Among others, Abdulla Mesbahi claimed the third gold for UAE in men's shot put final F52/53/54 with a second attempt throw of 6.73m while

Among others, Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medallist Noura Alktebi took the silver in women's club throw F32 final, while Yahya Alblooshi settled for bronze in men's 100 m T46 final.

