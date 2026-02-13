Manilatel Aviv Direct Flight Coming This Year, Says Top Filipino Official

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Philippines and Israel are advancing plans to launch direct flights between Manila and Tel Aviv this year, according to the interim secretary of the Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“We can initiate work on the direct flight from Israel to the Philippines,” said acting DOTr secretary Giovanni Lopez, adding:“Rest assured, I will coordinate extensively with ambassador, Philippine ambassador to Israel, Aileen Mendiola, alongside the Department of Foreign Affairs and other pertinent government bodies.”

Lopez revealed Israel's second largest airline, Arkia Airline, has signified interested in having a direct flight between Manila and Tel Aviv.“We met with them together with the Philippine ambassador to Israel. Hopefully, we can sort out their requirements. But I think usually it takes like another six months,” Lopez added.

According to the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Lopez reiterated“DOTr's firm dedication to implementing the direct route within the calendar year and pledged unwavering support to expedite its realisation at the earliest feasible moment.”

PIA also reported Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursh is optimistic about the plan, highlighting the growing enthusiasm among Israelis to explore the Philippines' premier tourism hotspots.

Meanwhile, there are about 30,000 Filipinos working in Israel – mostly employed in caregiving, agriculture, hospitality, and manufacturing, according to the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). Many of them, when they come home, pass through Dubai or Abu Dhabi before reaching the Philippines.

“The layover is usually six hours or longer,” Filipina caregiver Aiza Villaluna told Khaleej Times on Thursday.“It would be a big relief for us if there were a direct flight between Manila and Israel,” Villanua, who went home last Christmas, added.



