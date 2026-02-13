Seven Years Later, Punjabi Musician Jaani Reunites With Arijit Singh

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Punjabi lyricist and composer Jaani has reunited with singer Arijit Singh after a gap of seven years. The duo had previously collaborated on their 2019 hit, Bada Pachtaoge.

Jaani shared a series of pictures from his meeting with Arijit Singh on his Instagram handle.

The photos capture Jaani's visit to Arijit's residence in Jiaganj, where the duo was seen posing for the camera inside Arijit's home studio. One picture shows Singh presenting Jaani with a gift.

In the caption, Jaani expressed deep admiration for Singh, referring to him as his Murshad, or mentor.

Jaani tagged Arijit Singh and wrote: "Dada I will never forget your love, saadgi (humility) and purity!! I always used to ask myself, that why you are the G.O.A.T.......now I have all the answers! What I have seen is totally extraordinary hard work. We learned life in 7 days because of you and your team! Thanks to you, your family and your team."

Jaani noted that the time spent with Singh and his team provided profound life lessons in just seven days, emphasising that the impact of their interaction went far beyond music.

In an earlier post, Jaani shared a series of photos from a jamming session with his team and also posted a close-up picture of his guitar signed by Arijit Singh. The autograph read, "Bunny, Sagar, Jaani-God bless you. Prayers and love."

The duo's history adds context to the latest post. Jaani previously wrote the lyrics for Pachtaoge, a hit track sung by Arijit Singh and featuring Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

The Instagram update has ignited discussions and speculation about a potential collaboration.

However, no official announcements have been made yet.

The post comes shortly after Singh returned to the stage in Kolkata for his first live show following his announcement of retirement from playback singing.

The moment was special for Singh's fans as the Tum Hi Ho singer joined sitarist Anoushka Shankar on stage for a joint performance.

Arijit Singh shocked his fans when he announced that he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to what he described as a "wonderful" journey.



