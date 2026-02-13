Nasdaq 100 Resumes Ascent While EUR/USD, WTI Bang Against Resistance

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​Wall Street closes muted after jobs data:

The Dow Jones fell 0.13%, the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.16% and the S&P 500 finished flat as stronger-than-expected January payrolls reduced the urgency for near-term Fed rate cuts.

​Rate-cut expectations trimmed:

Unemployment fell to 4.3% and hiring strengthened, prompting traders to scale back easing bets, with the probability of a June hold rising to 41% even as at least one 25bp cut remains priced in.

​Sector rotation continues:

Energy led gains with a 2.6% rise and consumer staples added 1.4%, while financials and communications services each dropped more than 1% amid pressure on rate-sensitive and growth stocks.

​Tech diverges amid AI concerns:

Chipmakers rallied, lifting the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 2.3%, but software stocks slid 2.6%, with Microsoft down 2.2% and Alphabet off 2.4% as disruption fears resurfaced.

​Brokerages and healthcare weigh on sentiment:

Robinhood tumbled 8.9% after missing revenue forecasts, while Charles Schwab and Ameriprise fell more than 3%. Moderna dropped 3.5% after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to review its flu vaccine, while Generac surged 17.9% on results.

​Nikkei tops 58,000 in 'triple rally':

Japan's benchmark hit a record high as equities, the yen and long-dated JGBs rose together following Prime Minister Takaichi's election win, with the yen touching a two-week high of ¥152.28 per United States (US) dollar.

​Nasdaq 100 resumes its ascent

​The Nasdaq 100 saw a slight wobble on Wednesday but as long as it remains above Wednesday's 24,980 low, it is expected to rise towards the 25,500 region and above.

​Only a fall through 24,980 and the 20 January low at 24,954 would be bearish and may lead to the December and February lows at 24,648 - 24,455 being revisited.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 11 February 24,980 low.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 5 February low at 24,455.

Nasdaq 100 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​EUR/USD continues to range trade

EUR/USD continues to sideways trade between its early February $1.1980 highs and last week's $1.1766 low.

​A rise above the $1.1928 high - which capped the upside for all of this week - would likely engage the $1.2000 region.

​Were a slip through the uptrend line at $1.1823 to be seen, last week's low at $1.1766 may be back on the cards.

​Short-term outlook:

Neutral with a bullish bias while above $1.1766, targeting the $1.2000 region.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above $1.1573.

EUR/USD daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​WTI capped by resistance

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil's 2026 advance is grappling with resistance between the late January and this week's highs at $65.83 - $66.48. If overcome, the $70.00 region would be next in line.

​Support is seen along the 2026 uptrend line at $63.33.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above $61.12.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 20 January low at $58.53.

WTI daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.