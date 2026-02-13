Investornewsbreaks Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Reopens Bayou City ER & Hospital In Humble Texas

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutex Health (NASDAQ: NUTX) announced the reopening of Bayou City ER & Hospital, a 40,000-square-foot facility in Humble, Texas, northeast of Houston, featuring eight emergency room beds, 46 inpatient beds, a full-service laboratory and advanced imaging capabilities including CT, X-ray and ultrasound. Company leadership said the reopening of its largest hospital strengthens access to 24/7 concierge-level care in the Humble and Kingwood areas and supports expansion of specialized services such as behavioral health and medical detox, reinforcing Nutex's commitment to delivering high-quality, community-focused healthcare.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 27 facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

