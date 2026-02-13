Psychedelicnewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Launches Strategic Partnership Program With Segal Trials For Phase 3 MDD Study

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a neuropsychiatry platform company, announced its first strategic partnership agreement (“SPA”) with Segal Trials as part of its multinational pivotal Phase 3 program for CYB003, targeting Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”). Segal Trials, a South Florida-based research network specializing in psychiatry and psychedelics, joins Cybin in advancing its Phase 3 program, which aims to enroll approximately 550 patients across 40+ U.S. and European clinical sites. CEO Doug Drysdale emphasized the program's efficiency-focused model to enhance trial operations and foster long-term partnerships. Segal Trials' President Bonnie Segal highlighted the collaboration's potential to accelerate research and approval of CYB003, which showed promising Phase 2 results in achieving 12-month remission for most patients.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit .

