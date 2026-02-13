MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Meiji and Fujitsu launch world's first rRAFU(TM) pilot to assess future malnutrition and frailty risk

Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, Feb 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Meiji Co., Ltd. and Fujitsu Limited today announced the start of a pilot project towards the social implementation of rRAFUTM [1] (Rapid Risk Assessment Tool for Future Undernutrition Status), the world's first [2] indicator to predict future risks of malnutrition and frailty (developed by Meiji.) The pilot will focus on residents aged 60 and over in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

This pilot project incorporates a self-care support app, built by Meiji and Fujitsu, that combines rRAFU with Fujitsu's AI-driven behavioral change support service. The project will verify the effectiveness of rRAFU and the app's ability to promote behavioral change in frailty prevention among participants in the pilot.

Both companies aim to contribute to frailty prevention among the elderly by enabling early identification of malnutrition and frailty risks, which are often difficult to self-diagnose. Through the self-care support app utilizing rRAFU, both companies seek to encourage lifestyle improvements, including diet and exercise, at an early stage before risks become apparent, and will leverage the knowledge gained from this pilot project for future social implementation, aiming to prevent frailty in later life and contribute to people's healthy and secure lives.

Overview

Target participants: Approximately 240 people aged 60 and over residing in Kawasaki City: February 2026 to June 2026

In this pilot project, after registering for the self-care support app, participants will undergo a future malnutrition and frailty risk assessment using rRAFU, and the results will be provided to them. Based on the assessment results, participants will select lifestyle improvement plans, such as diet and exercise, that they find manageable. Fujitsu's AI technology will encourage the implementation of these plans via email, tailored to each participant's activity characteristics, thereby supporting their consistent engagement in daily life.

After approximately three months, the project will evaluate the feasibility and sustainability of the actions taken and the resulting changes. Through this pilot project, participants are expected to deepen their understanding of future malnutrition and frailty risks, which were previously difficult to perceive, and to find motivation to initiate and sustain lifestyle improvements.

Roles of each company:

Meiji provides the rRAFU indicator for assessing future malnutrition and frailty risk and is responsible for planning mechanisms to translate assessment results into lifestyle improvements, as well as the overall project planning. Fujitsu is responsible for the development and operation of the AI-powered app.

Figure: Overall picture and service flow overview

About the self-care support app

This app was built by Meiji and Fujitsu, building upon Fujitsu's AI-driven behavioral change support service and incorporating Meiji's rRAFU indicator for assessing future malnutrition and frailty risk.

Participants answer the simple 13 questions of rRAFU to understand their future risks and then select and implement lifestyle improvement plans, including diet and exercise, in their daily lives. The app utilizes Fujitsu's AI technology to support participants in recording and reviewing their actions, enabling them to engage in self-care without undue burden.

About rRAFU

rRAFU is an indicator that allows individuals to understand their future (approximately two years ahead) risk of malnutrition and frailty by answering 13 simple questions across four domains closely related to malnutrition and frailty risk: "nutrition-related," "eating habits," "physical activity," and "food-related quality of life (QOL)." A total score based on the answers evaluates the presence of potential malnutrition and frailty risks. This indicator was developed through research led by Professor Shoji Shinkai of Kagawa Nutrition University, together with collaborating institutions.

Background

In Japan, the aging population has made frailty and malnutrition significant societal challenges, and both can often lead to a need for long-term care. Malnutrition is difficult to self-diagnose, and by the time it is recognized, frailty may have already progressed.

Previous long-term care prevention measures have largely focused on interventions after physical decline becomes apparent. There has been a lack of mechanisms to identify future risks early and connect individuals to personalized improvement actions. Furthermore, merely presenting risks often fails to sustain behavioral change.

Meiji, through its long-standing research in food and nutrition, has focused on the importance of self-care that can be easily incorporated into daily life. Meiji and Fujitsu initiated this pilot project with the goal of visualizing the risk of future malnutrition and frailty and enabling individuals to choose and commit to actions that prevent frailty at an early stage, thereby contributing to a healthier aging society.

[1] rRAFU:

In Japan, the trademark and copyright for this evaluation index are held by Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. and Meiji Co., Ltd.

[2] World's first:

As of January 2026, based on Meiji's research of publicly available information.

About Meiji

Meiji's purpose is to enrich people's lives and contribute to a more sustainable society by delivering deliciousness, health, and peace of mind through food.. As a trusted partner in the fields of food, approximately 10,000 employees are working to address some of the greatest health and nutrition challenges facing humanity. Our wide range of products and services, including dairy products, confectionery, nutritional foods, and prepared foods, support healthy living and a rich dietary culture every day.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech