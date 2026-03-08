403
Overnight Strikes Leave Casualties as Ukraine, Russia Accuse Each Other
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Saturday of launching airstrikes overnight that resulted in fatalities and injuries on both sides, including 10 dead and 10 wounded in Ukraine and one injured in Russia, according to reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the attacks involved “29 missiles and 480 drones, most of them Shahed types” targeting Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine’s Air Defense Ministry confirmed that 19 missiles and 453 drones were successfully intercepted.
During the strikes, a residential building in Kharkiv was destroyed, killing seven people and injuring 10 others, including children, Zelenskyy said, noting that “people may still be trapped under the rubble.” Subsequently, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram that three more bodies had been recovered from the debris of a house.
Zelenskyy added that “They targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv, the Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions, and the railway in the Zhytomyr region. Damage has been reported in the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.”
Ukraine’s Energy Ministry described the attack as the fifth large-scale missile and drone strike on the country’s power facilities this year, causing outages across seven regions: Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Kharkiv, according to reports.
