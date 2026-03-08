403
Turkey Stresses Close Azerbaijan Ties Amid Social Media Misinformation
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Center for Countering Disinformation stated on Saturday that the two nations have successfully navigated numerous challenges together, addressing online posts containing criticism, misleading content, and provocations aimed at Azerbaijan and their bilateral relations, according to reports.
“Closely bound by unshakable historical ties and shared values, Türkiye and Azerbaijan have not only today but also in the past successfully overcome many challenges they faced,” the center said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The statement highlighted that the relationship, guided at the leadership level by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, continues to operate across all levels under the principle of “One Nation, Two States.”
The center also urged citizens to remain vigilant against exaggerated narratives, disinformation, and black propaganda that could threaten the fraternal ties between the countries, advising the public to prioritize official statements issued by authorities in Türkiye and Azerbaijan on key matters.
