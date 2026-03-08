Seeman Reiterates Commitment To Gender Equality On International Women's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman extended warm greetings to women across the world and reiterated his party's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

In a message released, he described women as the "lifeblood of the world" and emphasised that the progress of any society is closely linked to the status and advancement of its women.

Quoting several prominent global and Indian thinkers, Seeman highlighted the importance of women's liberation and respect for women in building a progressive society.

Referring to the views of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, he noted that the progress of a society can be measured by the progress achieved by its women.

He also recalled the words of former South African President Nelson Mandela, who had stated that true freedom cannot be achieved as long as women remain oppressed and that the progress of a nation depends on how it treats its women.

Seeman further cited the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, who famously said that a nation that does not respect women can never rise to great heights, comparing such a situation to a bird trying to fly with only one wing.

He also referred to the writings of renowned Tamil poets and social thinkers including Subramania Bharati, Bharathidasan, and Kavimani Desigavinayagam Pillai, all of whom strongly advocated women's dignity, education, and empowerment as essential pillars for social advancement.

The NTK leader also invoked the slogan of Tamil nationalist leader Venkittaraman, who declared that "there can be no liberation of the earth without the liberation of women", stressing that gender equality remains an unfinished agenda despite decades of debate and discourse.

In his statement, Seeman also referred to the United Nations theme for International Women's Day 2026 - "Gender Equality in the Digital Age: Empowering Women through Innovation and Technology".

He said the theme highlights the need to ensure equal opportunities for women in emerging sectors shaped by technology and digital transformation.

Highlighting his party's earlier initiatives, Seeman recalled that in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Naam Tamilar Katchi took a historic step by fielding women candidates in half of the constituencies, aiming to demonstrate that genuine empowerment comes from ensuring equal political representation.

He said the party remains committed to building a society where women enjoy equal rights, opportunities, and dignity, adding that gender justice must move beyond rhetoric and be implemented in practice.