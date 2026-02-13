Faunus Coin Listed On Global Exchange 'Bitmart' On Jan. 20

“FNS Global Expansion Milestones...The Biggest Achievement”

FNS, issued by the Faunus Global, a blockchain foundation related to companion animals, will be listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange 'BitMart' on Jan. 20, 2025.







In an official statement on Jan. 7, Faunus Global announced that they has hold negotiations with BitMart, a global exchange, to expand Faunus Coin globally, and finally officially get a permission to list Faunus Coin on BitMart from the 20th of this month.

Faunus Coin is a native token of Faunus Global that provides smart healthcare pet tech that combines artificial intelligence(AI) technology and hybrid blockchain in the pet industry, and is paid to companion animals that provide genetic information on pets. The main users include purchasing pet diagnostic kits and items.

BitMart is a global cryptocurrency exchange that ranks 16th in the exchange ranking based on coin market cap. It has millions of users worldwide and supports a total of 1,600 types of cryptocurrency transactions.

Earlier last year, Faunus Global had been expanding its listed exchanges based on fast and affordable transaction processing as the distribution network for Faunus Coin. Faunus Global who chose Polygon chain changed Faunus Coin's distribution network to Binance Chain(BSC). The exchanges listed last year include UZX, and FameEX.

“As part of our active foundation business, we have been expanding our listed exchanges since last year,” a Faunus Global official said.“We tried to contact large global exchanges and finally achieved the biggest results.”

“With Bitcoin (BTC) exceeding $100,000 again and the 'crypto boom' continuing, Faunus Global and Faunus Coin will also carry out foundation activities to meet the support of the community,” he metioned.

