Alibaba Could Join Pentagon's Watchlist Of Companies With China Military Ties: Report

President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly preparing to expand a Pentagon list of companies it alleges have ties to China's military, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (BABA) among those expected to be added.

According to a Reuters report, the move could come as soon as Friday and would mark another escalation in Washington's scrutiny of Chinese technology companies.

The companies are slated for inclusion on the Defense Department's 1260H list, which identifies businesses the U.S. believes are connected to China's armed forces, the report said.

