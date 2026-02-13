Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Pattern In Attacks On Bengali-Speaking Migrants

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) Trinamool Congress general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that there is a pattern in attacks on Bengali-speaking people in other states, particularly those ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee visited Purulia district and met the family members of Sukhen Mahato, a migrant worker from the district who was recently murdered in Pune, Maharashtra.

While the Trinamool Congress has claimed that Mahato was targeted because he was Bengali-speaking, the Pune Police have dismissed the allegation, stating that the murder was the result of a drunken brawl.

“It is a matter of investigation as to how he died. The Maharashtra Police should carry out a proper probe into the matter and punish the culprits. However, there is a particular pattern in attacks on Bengali-speaking people in other states, especially those ruled by the BJP. At this moment, I am not linking the Purulia case with that pattern,” Banerjee told media persons after meeting Mahato's family.

He further alleged that in BJP-ruled states, the accused often secure bail easily.

“But the Maharashtra Police should ensure that this does not happen in the case of Sukhen Mahato. The Trinamool Congress will pursue the matter to ensure that the culprits are punished,” he said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on social media, alleged that Mahato was tortured to death because of his language, identity and roots.

Following her post, the Pune Police issued a detailed statement, saying the incident took place on Monday night. Mahato was employed at a local company and had left home around 3 p.m. to go to work. However, according to the police, he did not report for duty.

Instead, the police claimed, Mahato was moving around the Koregaon area of Pune in an intoxicated condition.

Inspector Deepratan Gaikwad of Shikrapur police station in Pune said Mahato got into an argument with two persons while allegedly drunk on the day of the incident.