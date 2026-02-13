Gaëlle Vallée-Tourangeau

Professor of Behavioural Science, Kingston University

I am Professor of Behavioural Science at Kingston Business School, where I led research and enterprise strategy (2019–2025) and served as Town House Fellow (2023–2024). I am a member of the Behaviour, Business and Policy Institute at Kingston University and I lead the BeSCi research group, exploring behavioural insights, decision-making, and creative cognition.

My research investigates how people make decisions, solve problems, and regulate motivation-especially in creative, organisational, sustainability, and healthcare contexts. I've published over 60 peer-reviewed articles and received funding from the Wellcome Trust, Leverhulme Trust, Sanofi-Pasteur, and others.

I've served as President of the European Association for Decision Making and contribute as Associate Editor for the European Review of Applied Psychology and a guest editor for AI & Society. My work has been featured in The New York Times, BMJ, France Inter, and LSE Business Review, and I regularly consult for organisations including PromoVeritas, Quadrangle, and Sanofi-Pasteur.

2016–present Professor of Behavioural Science, Kingston University

2004 University of Hertfordshire, PhD

ExperienceEducation