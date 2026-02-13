Jairam Ramesh Shares Nehru's 1959 Apology Letter To Ex-SC Judge

Jairam Ramesh Hails Nehru as 'Institution Builder'

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday described former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as an "extraordinary institution builder" and shared a 1959 letter in which Nehru apologised to former Supreme Court judge Vivian Bose.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Much gets talked about on the relationship between the executive and the judiciary. Here is an extraordinary letter of apology written by the Prime Minister on June 26 1959, to Justice Vivian Bose, who was a former judge at the Supreme Court. What a truly extraordinary institution builder Nehru was!" The post included an image of the letter dated June 26, 1959, in which Nehru expressed "deep regret" over remarks he had made about Justice Bose during a press conference in Delhi earlier that month.

In the letter, Nehru acknowledged that his comments were "improper" and admitted that he "should not have allowed" himself to make them. "I realise fully that those remarks were improper, and I should not have allowed myself to utter them," Nehru wrote, adding that he had been taken "rather unawares" by the questions posed to him and had been preoccupied at the time. He requested Justice Bose to accept his apology for the "impropriety" he had committed. Nehru also mentioned receiving a letter from the Secretary of the Calcutta Bar Library Club, which had forwarded a resolution passed by the Calcutta Bar disapproving of his remarks. He stated that he had already responded to the Bar and enclosed a copy of that reply in his communication to Justice Bose.

Ramesh Criticises India-US Trade Agreement

Meanwhile, Ramesh on Tuesday reiterated his criticism of the India-US interim trade agreement, stating that New Delhi has been "forced to concede more to Washington than it has got".

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said that the US understanding of a deal is very different from the "propaganda" that is being put out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government. "It did not take long for President Trump and his team to puncture the tall claims being made by the PM and his many megaphones on the Indo-US trade deal. Clearly, the US's understanding of the deal is very different from the propaganda that is being put out by the Modi Govt. This is not a calibrated opening but a coerced opening. India has been forced to concede more than what it has got," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)