Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank Sets Sights On Boosting Its Loan Portfolio By 5-10%
"PASHA Bank will focus on the corporate segment and business services. Our approach in this area remains the same, and the key priority is supporting and financing the real sector of the economy.
Furthermore, we plan to further develop our collaboration with companies within PASHA Holding, including Kapital Bank and other members of the group's ecosystem. Strategic objectives include expanding opportunities for the bank's approximately 200,000 retail clients to more actively utilize services and solutions within the ecosystem," he added.
As of January 1 this year, PASHA Bank's loan portfolio amounted to 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion).
