Tribal Development Key To 'Vision Of Ek Tripura, Sreshtha Tripura': CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Feb 13 (IANS) The development of Janajati (tribal) communities is essential for building an "Ek Tripura, Sreshtha Tripura", Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said, asserting that the overall progress of the state is closely linked to the socio-economic upliftment of Janajati villages.

The Chief Minister on Thursday added that the real development of Tripura is not possible without the development of our Janajati brothers and sisters as the key to the state's progress lies in improving their living standards and ensuring inclusive growth.

Chief Minister Saha made these remarks while addressing the Mukhyamantri Janajati Vikas Yojana (MJVY) and financial assistance distribution programme at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala.

He said that the present state government is working relentlessly to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society, adding that the welfare and empowerment of Janajati communities remain the government's top priority.

"To promote self-reliance and improve the financial condition of Janajati families, the Mukhyamantri Janajati Vikas Yojana was launched in the financial year 2023-24. Under this scheme, Janajati families are being encouraged to take up various livelihood activities, including animal husbandry, to enhance their income," the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Saha also highlighted the commitment of both the Central government and the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards the comprehensive development of Janajati communities.

The Chief Minister said that the government is equally focused on preserving and promoting the rich culture, traditions and heritage of the Janajati people.

"The people of Tripura have witnessed the past. Such development initiatives were not seen earlier. The present government believes in proving itself through action, not merely words," he added.

Under the Mukhyamantri Janajati Vikas Yojana, CM Saha said that a one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 is being provided to each eligible Janajati family.

"As of now, 9,779 beneficiaries have received assistance under the scheme."

He also added that the state government is implementing comprehensive development programmes aimed at improving the quality of life, dignity and socio-economic status of Janajati communities.

"A significant portion of both state and Central development budgets is being allocated for the development of Janajati areas," the Chief Minister said.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department K. Sasikumar, and other senior officials were present at the programme.