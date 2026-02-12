403
Finland Inaugurates Its First Lithium Mine
(MENAFN) Finland inaugurated its inaugural lithium extraction facility Wednesday, positioning itself as a key supplier for the continent's expanding battery manufacturing sector.
Keliber, a mining company, commenced lithium operations in Finland's western region, establishing Europe's first battery-grade lithium processing plant, a broadcaster reported.
The initiative, years in development, represents a breakthrough as the continent's maiden battery-grade lithium production venture.
CEO Hannu Hautala emphasized the strategic advantage, stating: "We'll be the first to introduce European production, and of course, it is a competitive advantage due to the shorter delivery distance compared to imports from China."
The extraction operation spans three municipal jurisdictions: Kaustinen, Kokkola, and Kronoby, according to reports.
