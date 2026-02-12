Radisson Highlights Developing Vein Model At O'brien Gold Project With Implications For Future Growth And Mine Planning

February 12, 2026 6:30 AM EST | Source: Radisson Mining Resources

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) (" Radisson " or the "Company") is pleased to present an overview of ongoing geological modelling at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project (" O'Brien " or the " Project ") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. This news release focusses on significant new vein-hosted mineralization beneath the historic O'Brien gold mine emerging from the Company's continuing and fully funded 140,000 metre step-out drill program. Since late 2024, fifteen drill wedges have been completed from pilot hole OB-24-337, delineating a coherent system of at least eight parallel veins demonstrating continuity of mineralization with the former mine workings. These veins have now been delineated over a 250 metre x 700 metre area, with implications for future mineral resource growth and mine planning.

Matt Manson, President and CEO: "In today's news release, we are drawing attention to the geological model that is developing in concert with the drill results we have been publishing over the past 12 months. As of the date of our most recent news release on January 27, 2026, we have been seeing success across the breadth of the Project, with an impressive 84% success rate in intercepting gold mineralization in classic O'Brien quartz-sulphide-gold veins with grades and thicknesses consistent with the Project's mineral resources. In this news release, we are drawing attention to the multi-vein system being delineated below the former mine, and the continuity of high-grade intercepts that support our geological understanding. Our 140,000-metre step-out drill program is scheduled to continue with eight active drill rigs through 2026 and into the first half of 2027. As this drill program progresses, the volume of drill-delineated gold mineralization at the Project is growing. To illustrate this growth, we intend to issue a series of step-by-step updates to our Mineral Resource Estimate, with the first expected prior to the end of the first quarter of 2026. These updates will present the Project as it should be viewed for future development: not as a bespoke deposit of extreme grade and limited scale, but as an extensive Abitibi vein deposit with a substantial inventory of mineralized material amenable to modern mechanized mining. Today's release is designed to illustrate the confidence we are developing in the geological model that supports this vision."

Gold Mineralization at O'Brien

Gold mineralization at O'Brien occurs within quartz-sulphide veins developed primarily within the interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates, and porphyritic andesitic sills of the Piché Group occurring in contact with the regionally significant Larder Lake-Cadillac Break ("LLCB"). Individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness, and are associated with mineralized alteration envelopes of up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB.

As mapped at the historic O'Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with steeply plunging grade shoots developed over significant lengths. The historic O'Brien mine produced over half a million ounces of gold from such veins and shoots at an average grade exceeding 15 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and over a vertical extent of at least 1,000 metres.

140,000-Metre Step-Out Drill Program

Since the end of 2024, Radisson has been pursuing a program of broad step-out drilling at O'Brien with the objective of determining the overall scope of mineralization at the Project to a depth of 2 kilometres. The priority is the quantity and distribution of mineral resources with step-outs rather than in-filling to upgrade the classification of the existing mineral resources.

This drilling is accomplished with pilot holes followed by wedges and directional drilling to maximize drill efficiency. In October, 2025 Radisson announced the expansion of the program to 140,000 metres employing an eventual eight drill rigs (see Radisson news release dated October 16, 2025 ). An initial 35,000 metres of the program were completed in 2025, with 72,500 metres budgeted for 2026, and a further 32,500 metres scheduled for the first half of 2027.

The scope of the drill program is broad, with up to eight rigs to be deployed to drill beneath the breadth of the former mine ("O'Brien Mine East" and "West"), beneath the modern mineral resources to the east ("Trend #s 1 to 4"), and at the Thompson-Cadillac area west of the O'Brien mine, which will be drilled for the first time since 2021. Objectives will be reassessed progressively based on results obtained. Since the program began, 84% of completed drill holes have intersected gold mineralization with grades and core-lengths consistent with the Project's Mineral Resources (see Radisson news release dated January 27, 2026; Figure 1).







Figure 1: Deep Step-Out Drill Holes Completed and Reported by the Company between December 2024 and January 27, 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



A particular focus of this step-out drill program has been to explore below the principal area of historic workings ("O'Brien Mine East") where mining operations ceased in 1957 at the 1,000 metre level. In December 2024, Radisson released the results of deep pilot hole OB-24-337 which intersected 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, including 242.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth, 500 metres below the final mining stope (see Radisson news release dated December 16, 2024 ).

Since this time results from a total of fifteen drill wedges from this pilot hole have been reported in addition to the new pilot hole OB-25-378, which has been successfully completed to a vertical depth of 1,640 metres. All of these drill holes have intersected gold mineralization with grades and core-lengths consistent with the Project's Mineral Resources over a broad area (Figure 2).







Figure 2: Oblique View of Drill Hole OB-24-337, its Fifteen Wedges, and Drill Hole OB-25-378 and Vein Modelling Beneath Mining Stopes of the Former O'Brien Gold Mine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Vein Modelling at O'Brien

Radisson maintains a dynamic model of O'Brien veining comprising wireframed domains that are updated as drilling progresses. The model is used as an exploration tool to guide future drilling and to constrain the Project's mineral resource estimate. Wireframe domains use an approximate cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t Au and a nominal true minimum width of 1.2 metres. Domain extensions are defined at a limit of 50% of the local drill hole spacing or distance to an excluded drill hole, or 25 metres, whichever is smaller. Veins are typically concordant with the host Piche formation rocks, although can be observed crossing lithological boundaries, and dip at approximately 80 degrees to the south, consistent with vein orientations and relationships mapped from historic underground workings.

Based on the historic data available, it is clear that the former mine was "high-graded", with mining focussed on a main central high-grade stope. Parallel veins were identified during historic mining through horizontal drilling and exploration drifts but left undeveloped. It is estimated that the effective grade cut-off used in the former mine was between 7 and 8 g/t Au., leaving significant quantities of mineralized material unmined.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Figure 3: Long-Sections with Drill Support for Eight Individual Veins Beneath Mining Stopes of the Former O'Brien Gold Mine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The two pilot holes and fifteen wedges now completed below the former mine, in addition to the historical mining and exploration data, support a model comprising at least eight separate wireframed veins covering an area approximately 250 metres (east-west) by 700 metres (vertical). In this dynamic model, extrapolation distances are set at 50 metres along strike and 100 metres down-plunge, assumptions supported by the observable continuity of high-grade shoots in the historic data. The model is open in all directions.

Individual veins are presented in Figure 3 in long-section, showing the drill control and the classification of drill intercepts that define them. In the historic mine, the principal mining stope showed consistently higher grades compared to the unmined parallel structures. This is consistent with the new model, where vein V3-CEN (Figure 3, Panel B) has continuity with the historic mining stope and returns consistently high-grade intercepts. This implies a remarkably consistent, high-grade shoot of at least 1,600 metres vertical continuity. Highlights from the modern drilling on this central vein include:



OB-24-337 with 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres including 242.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre

OB-25-337W7 with 16.43 g/t Au over 8.1 metres including 60.75 g/t Au over 2.1 metres

OB-25-337W3 with 29.93 g/t Au over 2.2 metres including 53.50 g/t Au over 1.2 metres OB-25-337W5 with 47.70 g/t Au over 1.0 metres

Table 1 (Appendix) presents the specific drill intercepts grouped by vein employed in the modelling. For original reporting of each drill hole cited in Table 1 at cut-offs of 1.0 g/t Au and 3.0 g/t Au please see the following news releases dated: December 16, 2024, April 2, 2025, July 16, 2025, October 28, 2025, January 6, 2026, January 27, 2026.

A VRIFY scene of the new vein modelling is available at:

Next Steps

Drilling is ongoing at the Project, with seven rigs currently active and an eighth rig to be mobilized shortly. Beneath the former mine, the second wedge to be drilled from deep pilot hole OB-25-378 is in progress. Radisson expects to report drill results from the program on a regular basis as the 72,500 metres of drilling budgeted for 2026 progresses. Radisson further intends to update the Project's Mineral Resource Estimate on a step-by-step basis through the course of the drill program. The first such update is expected to be completed prior to the end of the first quarter of 2026.

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d'Or, Québec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 10 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC).

Starting in December 2025, Radisson's drill core samples have been sent to MSALABS's analytical laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Québec, for preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample is dried and crushed (70% passing a 2-millimeter sieve) and split to 500 g. The analysis for gold is performed on an approximately 500 g aliquot using Chrysos Photon AssayTM technology. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted for quality assurance and quality control.

MSALABS and ALS Chemex operate under ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, utilizing industry-standard QA/QC frameworks for gold analysis. By integrating blanks, duplicates, and CRMs into their workflows, both labs adhere to established benchmarks that ensure precise, reliable, and verifiable results.

QP Disclosure

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O'Brien. Each of Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at or contact:

Appendix

