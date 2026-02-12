MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aspen Medical and ICME Healthcare sign an MoU to drive healthcare innovation across emerging markets

Abu Dhabi, February 12 2026 – Aspen Medical and the 1954 founded ICME Healthcare jointly announce the signing of a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration to advance healthcare infrastructure and services across emerging markets in the Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa.

The MoU, signed at the World Health Expo (WHX), sets the stage for a joint approach to healthcare projects, offering consulting, strategic planning, feasibility assessments, market and financial studies, pre-operational setup, workforce planning and training, and operational management. This partnership is designed to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that address the growing demand for robust healthcare systems in rapidly developing regions.

Under the agreement, Aspen Medical will contribute its globally recognised capabilities in pre-operational commissioning, staffing and training, operational management, clinical operations consultancy, regulatory advisory, and rapid deployment of healthcare teams and facilities. Meanwhile, ICME Healthcare will leverage its extensive expertise in healthcare strategyconsulting, market assessment, project feasibility, strategic facility planning, comprehensive healthcare design including Medical Equipment Planning and technology, and construction supervision.

Claire Westbrook-Keir, General Manager of Aspen Medical MEA, emphasized the significance of this collaboration:“Partnering with ICME allows us to combine world-class healthcare planning and design with Aspen Medical's operational and clinical expertise. Together, we can deliver end-to-end solutions that transform healthcare delivery in emerging markets.”

Matthias Raith, Managing Director MENA and Partner of ICME Healthcare, echoed this sentiment:“Our mission has consistently been to develop sustainable healthcare infrastructure. Partnering with Aspen Medical allows us to go beyond design excellence, ensuring these facilities are efficiently operated and appropriately staffed in line with international standards. This integrated approach is essential to delivering high-quality patient care while supporting the well-being of healthcare professionals.”

This partnership reflects a shared vision to improve healthcare access and quality in regions where demand for advanced health systems is accelerating. By leveraging complementary strengths, Aspen Medical and ICME Healthcare aim to deliver integrated solutions that enhance patient outcomes, build capacity, and strengthen health systems for the future.