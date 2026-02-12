403
This February, The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens Goes Creative
(MENAFN- IPN) This February, The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens Goes Creative
•Beginner-friendly, guided tufting workshops invite visitors to create their own tactile textile piece in a relaxed, hands-on format.
•World Art Dubai Textile Art Pop-Up showcases works by Asad Azizi and Eline Roelevink reinterpreting Emirati heritage and local stories through contemporary craft
•Kid’s Hip Hop Cardio and Live Entertainment set the tone for engaging winter evenings
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 Feb 2026 - February is prime time for the outdoors in Dubai, and The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens is leaning into the season with a cultural activation. Built around art, hands-on activities, live entertainment and family-friendly experiences, the month’s line-up is designed to be beautifully accessible.
The must-do: Creative Pop-up with World Art Dubai
Dates: Until 15 February
For anyone after a dose of culture that is fun, outdoors and interactive, The Square is a strong February pick.
The WAD Textile Art pop-up hosted in collaboration with World Art Dubai and creative partner Handmayk, brings together contemporary textile artworks and tufting experiences, creating a laid-back creative hub visitors can explore at their own pace.
Try it yourself: Tufting Experience
Dates: Two workshops daily between 13 – 15 February
Timing: 6:00pm–7:00pm / 8:00pm–9:00pm
Beginner-friendly tufting workshops introduce visitors to textile art through guided, hands-on sessions. This is complemented by an open canvas where families and children can join in at their own pace.
Book in advance via this form or sign-up onsite. Limited seats available on first-come-first serve basis.
Textile artworks on display:
A curated selection of commissioned works draws on Emirati heritage and local stories, reinterpreted through contemporary textile techniques and modern craft.
•Asad Azizi explores identity, lineage and cultural continuity through modern tufting. His work references Talli embroidery—those signature gold and silver metallic threads—translated into soft, layered textures and rhythmic forms. The result is understated yet powerful: a quiet nod to Emirati women, heritage and shared memory—without literal depiction.
•Eline Roelevink draws from the UAE’s pearl-diving history, reimagining the sea as both livelihood and cultural archive. Organic, oyster-like shapes and seabed textures evoke the stories carried between shore and water—an intimate reflection on place, tradition and time.
Together, the artworks give The Square an inviting new mood where heritage and craft can be experienced up close.
Weekend vibes: Live Entertainment
Dates: 13 & 14 February
Timing: 7:15pm onwards
Live performances add to evening atmosphere without overpowering it creating a relaxed, community-first ambience, perfect for families, friends and casual weekend plans.
For the little movers: Hip Hop Cardio (Kids below 12 years)
Date: 13 February 2026
Timing: 6:00pm–6:30pm / 7:30pm–8:00pm
Two high-energy, 30-minute sessions combining hip hop, breakdance, Afrodance and TikTok-style routines. Designed to channel all that after-school energy into something positive, the classes build coordination, creativity and confidence in a supportive group setting. Bonus for parents: it’s also a great way for children to socialise, make new friends and learn about patience and teamwork.`
Book in advance via this form or sign-up onsite. Limited seats available on first-come-first-served basis.
Whether it’s for a creative reset, a casual winter night out, or a weekend wander, The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens is serving a February line-up worth adding to the diary.
– ENDS –
