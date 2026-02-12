Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mehmet Ozalp

2026-02-12 12:05:00
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Islamic Studies, Head of School, The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation, Charles Sturt University
Prof Mehmet Ozalp is an award-winning professor of Islamic studies, public intellectual and respected community leader with three decades of community service. He is the founder and Head of School for the Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation (CISAC) at Charles Sturt University. In 2009, he founded ISRA, Islamic Sciences and Research Academy and is the serving Executive Director. Mehmet is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Australian Journal of Islamic Studies. He is currently leading the establishment of Sydney Islamic Arts Museum. Mehmet is the author of over 60 publications including six books. He is the recipient of five awards.

  • –present Associate Professor in Islamic Studies, Director of The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation, Charles Sturt University
  • 2008 Sydney University, MPhil

