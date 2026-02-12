Mehmet Ozalp
- Professor of Islamic Studies, Head of School, The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation, Charles Sturt University
Prof Mehmet Ozalp is an award-winning professor of Islamic studies, public intellectual and respected community leader with three decades of community service. He is the founder and Head of School for the Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation (CISAC) at Charles Sturt University. In 2009, he founded ISRA, Islamic Sciences and Research Academy and is the serving Executive Director. Mehmet is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Australian Journal of Islamic Studies. He is currently leading the establishment of Sydney Islamic Arts Museum. Mehmet is the author of over 60 publications including six books. He is the recipient of five awards.Experience
- –present Associate Professor in Islamic Studies, Director of The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation, Charles Sturt University
- 2008 Sydney University, MPhil
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment