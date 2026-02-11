Green Mobility Drive: J&K Advances Infra For Electric Bus Fleet

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of the UT-Level Steering Committee to review the implementation of the PM eBus Sewa Scheme in Jammu & Kashmir, under which 200 electric buses are being procured to strengthen and modernize urban public transport across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD); Secretary, Transport; Director General, Codes; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC); Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC); Chief Engineers of JPDCL and KPDCL; and other senior officers concerned.

While reviewing the progress achieved so far, the Chief Secretary emphasized the need for expeditious development of supporting infrastructure to ensure seamless operationalization of the e-buses.

He directed the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) to prioritize the establishment of Behind-the-Meter (BTM) power infrastructure, civil depot infrastructure, and other requisite facilities essential for efficient functioning of the fleet.

Stressing adherence to timelines, the Chief Secretary asked the concerned agencies to complete the tendering processes after carefully examining prevailing national trends and best practices. He further directed that all necessary arrangements be put in place so that the buses are pressed into service immediately upon their receipt, ensuring timely benefits to the public.

Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur, briefed the Committee about the scheme's implementation framework in the UT. She informed that 100 e-buses each will be procured by Srinagar Smart City Limited and Jammu Smart City Limited under the PM eBus Sewa Scheme.

Providing details of the fleet composition, she stated that JSCL will procure 25 buses of 12-metre length and 75 buses of 7-metre length, while SSCL will procure 20 buses of 12-metre length and 80 buses of 9-metre length, catering to the operational requirements of both cities.

Commissioner, JMC, Devansh Yadav, further elaborated on the progress made under the scheme. He informed that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Civil Depot Infrastructure (CDI) and Behind-the-Meter (BTM) Power Infrastructure for both Jammu and Srinagar have been approved in accordance with the guidelines of the PM eBus Sewa Scheme. Tenders for these works have already been issued by JSCL and SSCL respectively.

It was further informed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has issued the Mother Sanction amounting to ₹14.28 crore for the Behind-the-Meter power infrastructure and the first tranche of ₹14.05 crore for Civil Infrastructure through SNA–SPARSH, facilitating timely execution of the project components.

Over 12 Lakh Smart Meters Installed Across J&K: Govt tells Assembly

Observer News Service

JAMMU:The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday informed that over 12.36 lakh smart meters have been installed across the Union Territory under various power sector schemes.

Replying to a question by MLA Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para, the government, per KNO, said that a total of 12,36,507 smart meters have so far been installed by the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

According to official data, JPDCL has installed 6,27,492 meters across the ten districts of Jammu division: Jammu (3,04,468), Samba (58,707), Udhampur (57,320), Doda (22,591), Kathua (39,237), Kishtwar (8,742), Poonch (24,902), Ramban (24,870), Reasi (25,674) and Rajouri (60,981).

Similarly, KPDCL has installed 6,09,015 meters across Kashmir division, including Srinagar (2,39,147), Budgam (37,009), Ganderbal (15,427), Bandipora (33,728), Baramulla (87,732), Kupwara (24,839), Pulwama (50,322), Shopian (18,272), Anantnag (77,943) and Kulgam (24,596).

The government also said that 1,600 smart feeder meters have been installed on 11 KV feeders across ten districts of Jammu division.

For implementation, RECPDCL has been nominated as the Project Implementation Agency by the Ministry of Power for smart metering works under the PMDP and RDSS schemes for both JPDCL and KPDCL.

The installation contracts have been awarded to multiple firms. In Jammu division, the work has gone to Techno Electric Ltd, Anvil Cables, and Genus Power Solutions Ltd. In Kashmir division, Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd and Anvil Cables Pvt Ltd, among others, are executing the project.

The government also listed the manufacturers supplying the smart meters, including Landis & Gyr, Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd, Genus, Kimble and Sinhal Udyog, with different models deployed under various phases.

Responding to another query, the government clarified that the smart meters being installed in J&K are not exclusive to the UT and adhere to standard technical specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which are uniformly followed nationwide .

M. Jackson Cultural Institute Felicitates Rafiq Masoodi

Observer News Service

Jammu: The M. Jackson Cultural Institute and Society, in collaboration with the Jammu Civil Society for Art and Culture, organized a grand felicitation ceremony in Jammu to honour Jenab Rafiq Masoodi Sahib, a widely respected and renowned personality of the subcontinent.

The event witnessed the participation of prominent figures from the fields of art, culture, literature, and social service, who gathered to celebrate the remarkable journey and contributions of Masoodi Sahib. The speakers, while addressing the gathering, highlighted his significant role in promoting cultural values, strengthening social harmony, and enriching intellectual discourse across the region and beyond.

Describing him as a visionary and a guiding force, the speakers lauded his lifelong dedication to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage. They said that his work continues to inspire the younger generation to contribute meaningfully to society.