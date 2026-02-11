Trump Urges Iran Deal After 'Good' Meeting With PM Netanyahu In DC

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a 'good' one. In his Truth Social post, Trump highlighted that while nothing definitive was reached, he encouraged continued negotiations with Iran to explore the possibility of a deal. He also referenced prior U.S. actions against Iran - "Midnight Hammer," which he said "did not work well for them."

On June 21-22, 2025, under "Operation Midnight Hammer," the United States conducted strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure, targeting three key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran strongly condemned the operations, denouncing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Trump's Full Statement

Trump also addressed regional developments, noting discussions on the situation in Gaza and broader Middle East affairs "I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues. There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer -- That did not work well for them," his post on Truth Social read.

"Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible. Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP" it further added.

Netanyahu's Meetings in Washington

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu met Trump at the White House, marking their sixth meeting since Trump returned to office in early 2025. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now meeting with US President Donald Trump, at the White House," Israeli PM's Office said.

Meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met, at Blair House in Washington, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Prior to his meeting with President Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Netanyahu signed up, in the presence of Secretary of State Rubio, as a member of the Board of Peace," as per his office.

Gaza on the Agenda

Netanyahu said shortly before departing for Washington that Gaza would be among "a series of issues" to be discussed during his meeting with Trump, CNN reported.

The US announced the start of the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan in mid-January, following the formation of a new committee intended to administer the battered enclave. (ANI)

