Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Diversified Energy Announces Timing Of 2025 Full-Year Results


2026-02-11 04:46:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to publish its operational and financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2025 (the“full-year results”) on Thursday, February 26th, 2026, after the U.S. market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM EST (1:30:00 PM GMT) on Friday, February 27th to discuss the full-year results and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter and until August 27th.

Conference Call Details

US (toll-free) 1-877-836-0271 / +1 201-689-7805
UK (toll-free) +44 (0)800 756 3429
Web Audio
Replay Information

Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company's full-year results on its website at and make available a supplementary full-year results presentation at .

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris ...
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
FTI Consulting ...
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire established cash-generating energy assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


MENAFN11022026004107003653ID1110729610



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search