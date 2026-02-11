MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nexa Reports Second Half and Full Year 2025 Exploration Results Positive Exploration Results Across Core Operations and Mineralization Expansion

Luxembourg, Luxembourg--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa", or "Company") is pleased to announce the drilling and assay results for the second half and full year of 2025. This document contains forward-looking statements.

Highlights



Cerro Lindo - Orebody 8C: 22.2 meters at 2.11% Zn, 0.30% Pb, 0.06% Cu and 7.07 g/t Ag in drill hole PECLD07998 from 571.6 meters.

Aripuanã - Massaranduba target: 16.6 meters at 9.63% Zn, 3.03% Pb, 0.13% Cu, and 50.87 g/t Ag, including 4.8 meters with 25.31% Zn, 8.01% Pb, 0.11% Cu, and 121.88 g/t Ag in drill hole BRAPD000227 from 67.1 meters.

Vazante - Conexão Sucuri Norte target: 14.2 meters at 25.93% Zn, 0.26% Pb, and 57.25 g/t Ag in drill hole BRBVZEND000095 from 365.9 meters. El Porvenir - Integración target: 80.5 meters at 3.07% Zn, 1.60% Pb, 0.13% Cu, 250.79 g/t Ag, and 1.06 g/t Au, including 72.2 meters at 3.34% Zn, 1.75% Pb, 0.14% Cu, 277.38 g/t Ag in drill hole PEEPD03045 from 273.8 meters.

Summary

Nexa's 2025 drilling strategy focused on three key areas: near-mine expansion, brownfield and infill drilling, and greenfield exploration at prospective projects.

Cumulative drilling for 2025 totaled 274,889 meters, comprising 69,807 meters of exploration drilling and 205,082 meters of infill drilling. In 2H25, drilling amounted to 142,979 meters, including 101,317 meters of infill drilling and 41,662 meters of exploration drilling. Such exploration drilling included 30,194 meters in Peru (using 13 rigs) and 11,468 meters in Brazil (using 10 rigs), with 18,653 meters dedicated to early-stage greenfield projects across both countries.

Exploration drilling targeted new or expanded mineralization, while infill drilling sought to improve geological confidence within existing orebodies.

For the first half of 2026, Nexa plans to execute 32,320 meters of exploration drilling, including 25,520 meters in Peru (with nine rigs) and 6,800 meters in Brazil (with four rigs).

The results of the drilling carried out in 2025 support Mineral Resource replenishment, mine life extension and reinforce Nexa's medium-term production optionality.

Commenting on the results, Jones Belther, Senior Vice President of Technical Services & Business Development, stated: "In 2025, our exploration program delivered strong results, reaffirming the attractive geological potential across our portfolio. During the year, Nexa completed 69,807 meters of exploration drilling. The program yielded significant developments at key assets: At the Cerro Pasco Complex, drilling at the Integración target expanded the know mineralized zone. The campaign at El Porvenir, intersecting thick, polymetallic structures with high silver grades. At Aripuanã, exploration at the Massaranduba target confirmed the continuity of mineralization, intersecting a thick, high-grade body in a recently discovered zone. These results are expected to extend the life-of-mine. Drilling at Cerro Lindo confirmed continuity in Orebody 8C. At Vazante, exploration efforts focused on the Vazante Sul, Varginha, and Conexão Sucuri Norte targets, confirming mineralization extensions at the latter. Collectively, these positive results will support the replenishment of Mined Reserves in the coming years. For 2026, Nexa plans to execute 59,870 meters of exploration drilling, with approximately 74% allocated in Peru."

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost, integrated polymetallic producer, with zinc as our main product. We have over 65 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five polymetallic mines - four long-life underground mines (two in the Central Andes region of Peru and two in Brazil, in the states of Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso) and one open-pit mine in Peru. Nexa also owns and operates three zinc smelters: two in Minas Gerais, Brazil (Três Marias and Juiz de Fora), and one in Lima, Peru (Cajamarquilla), which is the largest zinc smelter in the Americas.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this news release as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, zinc and other metal prices and exchange rate assumptions, projected operating and capital costs, metal or mineral recoveries, head grades, mine life, production rates, and returns; the Company's potential plans; the estimation of the tonnage, grade and content of deposits and the extent of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; timing of commencement of production; exploration potential and results; the timing and receipt of necessary permits for future operations; and the impacts of COVID-19 on our operations.

These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results and future performance and achievements will meet or not differ from the expectations of management or qualified persons. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, many of which are not under our control, among them, the activities of our competition, the future global economic situation, weather conditions, market prices and conditions, exchange rates, and operational and financial risks. The unexpected occurrence of one or more of the abovementioned events may significantly change the results of our operations on which we have based our estimates and forward-looking statements. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may also be influenced by, among others, legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Project, including risks related to outbreaks of contagious diseases or health crises impacting overall economic activity regionally or globally, as well as risks relating to ongoing or future investigations by local authorities with respect to our business and operations and the conduct of our customers, including the impact to our financial statements regarding the resolution of any such matters.

These forward-looking statements related to future events or future performance and include current estimates, predictions, forecasts, beliefs and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, but not limited to, the business and operations of the Company and mining production, our growth strategy, the impact of applicable laws and regulations, future zinc and other metal prices, smelting sales, capex, expenses related to exploration and project evaluation, estimation of Mineral Resources and/or Mineral Reserves, mine life and our financial liquidity.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable and appropriate by management and qualified persons considering their experience are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Statements concerning future production costs or volumes are based on numerous assumptions of management regarding operating matters and on assumptions that demand for products develops as anticipated, that customers and other counterparties perform their contractual obligations, full integration of mining and smelting operations, that operating and capital plans will not be disrupted by issues such as mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labor disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, adverse weather conditions, and that there are no material unanticipated variations in metal prices, exchange rates, or the cost of energy, supplies or transportation, among other assumptions.

Estimates and forward-looking statements refer only to the date when they were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any estimate or forward-looking statement due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and do not guarantee future performance, as actual results or developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in our public disclosures filed under our profile on SEDAR+ ( ) and on EDGAR ( ).

