INVO Fertility Announces Patent Issuance For Modified Invocell® Device

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO” or the“Company”), a healthcare fertility company focused on the establishment, acquisition, and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced the final issuance of a U.S. patent covering a modified version of its proprietary INVOcell® device. The patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,544,204 B2) became effective on February 10, 2026, providing intellectual property protection on the INVOcell device through 2040.

INVOcell is the world's first FDA-cleared intravaginal culture (IVC) system-a patented medical device for assisted reproductive care that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place within a woman's body, offering a more natural and patient-centered alternative to traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF).

INVOcell was initially granted FDA clearance in 2015 and, in 2023, received additional FDA clearance for a labeling update that extended the recommended incubation period from three days to five days. The original INVOcell device design incorporated both a main chamber and a microchamber. Through years of real-world clinical use and feedback from practitioners, a simplified design featuring a single main chamber without a separate microchamber was designed. The Company subsequently submitted the modified design for patent protection which has now been granted.

“We are pleased to see our previously announced patent allowance conclude with this official issuance, which marks an important milestone for INVO Fertility as we continue to strengthen the intellectual property foundation around the INVOcell platform,” said Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility.“INVOcell provides an additional treatment method in the fertility market, enabling fertilization and early embryo development to occur within the patient's body rather than a traditional laboratory incubator. This expanded IP coverage supports our growth strategy and our mission to deliver high-quality fertility care through ongoing innovation.”

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding access to assisted reproductive technology (“ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring, and operating fertility clinics, including“INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of INVOcell to third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more connected, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination. For more information, please visit invofertility.

