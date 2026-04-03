Indian Techie Working At Amazon Breaks Down Dublin Life: '€90K Salary, 40% Savings'

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian software engineer working with Amazon in Dublin has sparked online discussion after sharing a detailed account of his earnings, monthly expenses and savings. The interaction, captured in a video by content creator Umang Chaudhary, offers a rare, grounded look at life abroad for Indian tech professionals.

Salary And Role In A Global Tech Hub

In the video, the engineer describes himself as a software development engineer based in Amazon's Dublin office. When asked about his compensation, he reveals that his annual salary falls between €70,000 and €90,000.

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For Indian professionals considering opportunities abroad, such figures often appear attractive at first glance. However, the more relevant question is not just earnings, but how much one can realistically save after accounting for living costs in expensive global cities like Dublin.

Monthly Expenses And Savings

According to the engineer, his monthly expenses are roughly around €3,000-primarily driven by high rent and general cost of living in Dublin, which is known for its housing challenges.

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Despite this, he claims to save between 30% and 40% of his income, a figure that caught the attention of many viewers online.

At face value, that savings rate seems strong. But it raises a useful question: is this typical, or an outlier? In high-cost cities, savings often depend heavily on lifestyle choices, accommodation type and tax structures. Without those details, the figure should be seen as indicative rather than universal.

Dublin Vs Seattle: A Lifestyle Trade-Off

The engineer also compared Dublin with Seattle, another major global tech hub. While Seattle is home to several large tech firms, he described Dublin as“much more peaceful”.

He highlighted factors such as a calmer environment and friendly people as positives, suggesting that quality of life-not just compensation-played a role in his preference.

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This comparison points to a broader decision framework for professionals: relocation is rarely just about salary. Work culture, pace of life and social environment often influence long-term satisfaction.

Internet Reacts To The Breakdown

The video has generated significant engagement online, with users debating the practicality of the numbers shared.

Some viewers described the savings rate as“impressive” given Dublin's high cost of living, while others noted that €3,000 in monthly expenses aligns with current rental trends in the city.

A few users also appreciated the transparency, pointing out that realistic financial breakdowns are more useful than exaggerated claims often seen on social media.

What This Means For Indian Professionals

The engineer's experience offers a useful, though limited, snapshot of working abroad. It highlights both the opportunities-competitive salaries and global exposure-and the trade-offs, including high living costs.

For Indian professionals exploring international roles, the key takeaway is to look beyond headline salaries. Factors such as taxation, rent, lifestyle and savings potential ultimately determine financial outcomes.

In that sense, the Dublin example reinforces a broader truth: earning more does not automatically translate into saving more. The equation is far more nuanced-and highly personal.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)