Maxwell Proposes Sharing Information on Trump, Clinton in Exchange for Clemency
(MENAFN) Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has proposed sharing information that could reportedly clear US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton of wrongdoing, in return for a clemency grant.
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for multiple offenses including child sex trafficking, has come under renewed scrutiny as lawmakers investigate how Epstein, a high-profile financier, was able to abuse minors for years. Both Trump and Clinton are mentioned in the Epstein files, though they deny any involvement.
During a virtual appearance from prison in Texas before the US House Oversight Committee on Monday, Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer questions. Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, stated she would provide testimony if clemency were granted.
”Both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why,” Markus wrote on X.
Clinton, along with his wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is scheduled for depositions later this month. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has warned against granting clemency to Maxwell.
Maxwell remains the only person convicted in connection with Epstein’s crimes, despite numerous influential figures from politics and finance being implicated. Critics have suggested she may have received preferential treatment following a transfer to another federal prison in 2025, which some allege could have positioned her for a potential pardon. The White House has denied that clemency is under consideration, and when asked about the possibility in November, Trump indicated he had not considered it.
Members of Congress began reviewing unredacted Epstein files on Monday. Following this review, Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna reported discovering at least six names that were inappropriately redacted in the public versions, indicating they may disclose these names on the House floor.
