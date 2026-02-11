Agibank Raises $276M In Bruising U.S. IPO

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Brazilian digital bank Agibank sold 20 million shares at $12 apiece - the floor of a revised range - raising $240 million in a primary offering ($276 million including supplementary shares), after slashing the deal by more than half just hours before pricing. - The original plan was to raise up to $785 million at $15 to $18 per share, implying a $3 billion valuation; the final pricing values Agibank at roughly $1.9 billion - barely above its last private round. - PicPay's nearly 20% post-IPO slide on the Nasdaq, questions over a recent INSS payroll-loan suspension, and broader fintech skepticism all combined to force a deal that got done - but on investors' terms, not the company's.

When Agibank filed for its New York listing in January, the Brazilian fintech expected Wall Street to reward its profitable growth with up to $785 million in fresh capital. What it got instead was a harsh lesson in market timing.

The digital bank priced its IPO at $12 per share on Tuesday, the bottom of a revised range that itself was a steep cut from the original $15-to-$18 window. Including supplementary shares, Agibank raised $276 million - roughly a third of its initial ambitions.

The company is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker AGBK on Wednesday, in what becomes the second U.S. listing by a Brazilian fintech in two weeks.

The first, PicPay, priced at the top of its range in late January and raised $434 million. But its shares have since dropped nearly 20% on the Nasdaq - a trajectory that cast a long shadow over Agibank's roadshow.

"PicPay's post-IPO performance likely adds to that caution," Pitchbook senior analyst Rudy Yang told American Banker. "Issuers are having to price conservatively to get deals done."

Agibank IPO exposes regulatory risk

Yet Agibank's troubles ran deeper than peer contagion. In December 2025, Brazil's social security agency INSS suspended the bank from registering new payroll-deduction loans after a federal audit uncovered alleged irregularities - including over 1,100 contracts signed after the borrowers had died, unauthorized refinancing, and suspiciously low interest rates. Payroll lending to retirees accounts for a large share of Agibank 's business.

The suspension was lifted on January 12 after a settlement, but investors during the roadshow raised pointed questions about the long-term sustainability of a model so tightly tethered to a single government channel.

On paper, Agibank's financials are strong. The company reported net income of R$832 million, serves 6.4 million active clients through 1,100 asset-light hubs, and posted a 41% return on equity.

Founder Marciano Testa retains a roughly 70% stake, with Vinci Compass and Lumina Capital holding minority positions - neither of whom sold shares in the downsized, fully primary offering.

The IPO still marks a milestone. Alongside PicPay, it signals that Brazil's fintech pipeline to U.S. capital markets has reopened after a four-year drought that followed Nubank's blockbuster 2021 debut. But the terms tell a more cautionary story.

In a market where growth narratives no longer suffice and regulatory risk commands a steep discount, getting the deal done at any price may have been the only real victory available.