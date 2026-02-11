Canadian PM to Attend Munich Security Conference to Strengthen Defense Ties

403
(MENAFN) Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) achieved a decisive win in Sunday’s elections, granting Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a supermajority that experts say may empower her to adopt a more assertive stance on security and relations with China.
The LDP captured 316 of 465 seats, marking the strongest showing for a single party in Japan’s modern parliamentary history. This milestone comes just four months after Takaichi, the country’s first female prime minister, assumed office leading a minority government.
Analysts suggest the electoral outcome provides Takaichi with the political leverage to pursue a more robust defense agenda and strengthen alliances.
“Expect to see much more openly bullish, aggressive rhetoric towards China,” said Saul Takahashi, visiting professor of legal studies at New York University Abu Dhabi. He added that Takaichi is likely to continue fortifying military alliances aimed at containing China, following the path of her mentor and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan expert Nancy Snow noted that the administration is expected to adopt “stronger language on security and less hesitation about defense normalization.” She highlighted that Takaichi’s core policies remain focused on the US alliance, an Indo-Pacific orientation, and deterrence against China.
However, Takahashi cautioned that Japan may face limitations in expanding partnerships with countries such as Australia, the UK, and India. “Most of the countries Japan will be approaching are being forced by US President Donald Trump’s unreliability to forge closer ties with China,” he said. “That is the big game right now, and Japan is just a minor player.”
