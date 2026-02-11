Polypid Provides Corporate Update And Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid's lead product, D-PLEX100, successfully met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections. Guided by a commitment to precision and innovation, PolyPid is redefining how therapies perform and raise the standard of patient care.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its regulatory strategy and planned timing for the submission of an NDA for D-PLEX100, including the use of a rolling NDA review, advanced stages of commercial U.S. partnership discussions for D-PLEX100, the potential role of D-PLEX100 in improving surgical outcomes, the Company's evolution toward commercialization, the growing recognition of D-PLEX100's clinical and commercial value, its belief that 2026 has the potential to be a transformative year for the Company, marking its transition from late-stage development into full commercial execution, and its expectation that current cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2026 and through several significant upcoming potential milestones. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 26, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
| U.S. dollars in thousands
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,402
|$
|15,641
|Restricted deposits
|193
|168
|Short-term deposits
|6,531
|-
|Pre-launch inventories
|1,106
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|995
|764
|Total current assets
|15,227
|16,573
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|5,094
|6,075
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,675
|2,295
|Other long-term assets
|311
|277
|Total long-term assets
|7,080
|8,647
|Total assets
|$
|22,307
|$
|25,220
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|$
|2,856
|$
|2,409
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,734
|2,566
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|988
|6,787
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|1,161
|919
|Total current liabilities
|7,739
|12,681
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt
|-
|634
|Deferred revenues
|2,548
|2,548
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|647
|1,277
|Other liabilities
|400
|396
|Total long-term liabilities
|3,595
|4,855
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares, no par value -
|-
|-
|Authorized: 107,800,000 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; Issued and outstanding: 18,204,002 and 10,190,904 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|312,473
|275,015
|Accumulated deficit
|(301,500)
|(267,331)
|Total shareholders' equity
|10,973
|7,684
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|22,307
|$
|25,220
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
| U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
| Year Ended
December 31,
|202 5
|2024
|2023
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|23,807
|$
|22,811
|$
|16,148
|Marketing and business development
|1,977
|945
|1,196
|General and administrative
|7,183
|4,273
|5,523
|Operating loss
|32,967
|28,029
|22,867
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|512
|-
|-
|Financial expense, net
|685
|951
|929
|Loss before income tax
|34,164
|28,980
|23,796
|Income tax expense
|5
|42
|69
|Net loss
|$
|34,169
|$
|29,022
|$
|23,865
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.09
|$
|4.91
|$
|16.99
|Diluted
|$
|2.09
|$
|4.91
|$
|16.93
|Weighted-average Ordinary shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,351,890
|5,912,890
|1,404,368
|Diluted
|16,351,890
|5,912,890
|1,421,308
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
| U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development,
|$
|6,218
|$
|7,027
|Marketing and business development expenses
|556
|198
|General and administrative
|1,756
|996
|Operating loss
|8,530
|8,221
|Financial expense, net
|24
|286
|Loss before income tax
|8,554
|8,507
|Income tax expense (income)
|(81)
|13
|Net loss attributable to Ordinary shares
|$
|8,473
|$
|8,520
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.13
|Diluted
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.13
|Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share
|20,588,114
|7,507,420
