Turkish Lawmaker Meets US Congress to Boost Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) A senior Turkish lawmaker led a delegation to Washington on Tuesday to hold discussions with members of the US Congress, aiming to strengthen relations between the two countries’ legislative bodies.
Fuat Oktay, chair of the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told Turkish media that Türkiye maintains “extremely positive” communication channels at both the government and presidential levels.
The delegation hopes to achieve similar progress with Congress, although Oktay noted that developments in the House of Representatives and Senate have been slower due to a focus on domestic political issues.
Oktay explained that the delegation will continue a series of meetings in Washington through Friday, primarily engaging with the chairs of the Senate and House foreign relations committees.
He said the purpose of these discussions is to present Türkiye’s positions and foster effective communication between the two legislatures.
Topics expected to be addressed include Türkiye’s potential contributions to European security within the transatlantic framework, as well as the ongoing US sanctions on Türkiye. Oktay emphasized that “the immediate lifting of these sanctions would have a very positive impact on both regional peace and Turkish-US relations.”
