Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates 'Selected CM' Samrat Choudhary In Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav's 'Selected CM' Jibe

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday congratulated newly sworn-in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary while also criticising the NDA government in Bihar. He said the state continues to lag behind on key development indicators even after 21 years of rule of NDA. Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary took oath as Bihar Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji on fulfilling his pledge today to remove the Elected Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji from the throne, and heartfelt best wishes on becoming the Selected Chief Minister. I hope that the new Honorable Chief Minister ji will be fully aware of this bitter, unpleasant, and harsh fact that, even after years of NDA rule, Bihar lags far behind and remains significantly below the national average on most NITI Aayog benchmarks, including all indicators of quality education, better healthcare systems, a collapsed law and order system, income-investment, expenditure-consumption, jobs-employment, poverty-migration, uniform progress-inclusive growth, and all indicators of human development." श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी द्वारा आज मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को गद्दी से उतारने की अपनी प्रतिज्ञा पूर्ण करने पर बधाई तथा मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आशा है कि नए माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी इस कड़वे, अप्रिय एवं कठोर तथ्य से पूर्ण रूप से... - Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 15, 2026

Yadav expressed hope that the new government will work for the state's progress, prosperity, and overall development while maintaining Bihar's pride and interests. "I hope that the new Selected Chief Minister Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji, committed to Bihar's progress, happiness-prosperity, peace, harmony, security, and all-round improvement, will work powerfully and will not pawn the pride of Biharis to the directions of outsiders. Once again, heartfelt best wishes to the socialist Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji on his emergence," the post read.

Chirag Paswan Congratulates New CM

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan also congratulated Choudhary and said that under his leadership, the NDA will work together to take Bihar forward on the path of development and meet the expectations of the people, especially under a youth-driven leadership.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Paswan said, "I congratulate Samrat Choudhary. Under his leadership, we will all work together to take the state forward towards making Bihar a developed state. I assure the public that we will meet their expectation they have from this government, which has youth leadership."

On Women's Reservation Bill

He also said that implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill would require delimitation, adding that assembly seats would increase and reservations would be provided accordingly. "If the Women's Reservation Bill has to be implemented, it is important that delimitation is conducted. The seats will increase, and reservations will be made based on it," Paswan said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)