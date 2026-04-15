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EU Council Chief Visits Gulf to Discuss Security, Maritime Stability

EU Council Chief Visits Gulf to Discuss Security, Maritime Stability


2026-04-15 04:51:10
(MENAFN) According to reports, European Council President António Costa began a visit to Gulf countries on Tuesday, focusing on rising regional tensions and efforts to strengthen maritime security.

Costa held discussions in Abu Dhabi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah as part of his regional tour.

The talks reportedly centered on developments involving Iran, broader regional stability, and ways to deepen cooperation between the European Union and Gulf states. Costa shared details of the meetings on the social media platform X.

He expressed appreciation to UAE leadership for ensuring the safety of around 200,000 European citizens living in the country.

According to reports, Costa said the EU remains committed to restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring safe maritime passage around the Arabian Peninsula, while also supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving long-term peace in the Middle East.

In a separate message, he outlined three main priorities conveyed to Gulf partners: solidarity with countries affected by Iranian attacks, readiness to help protect key shipping routes, and strengthening relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

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