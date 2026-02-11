403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Army Withdraws from Hasakah Perimeter
(MENAFN) Syria’s Army Operations Command announced Tuesday that government troops have started vacating their positions on the outskirts of Hasakah in the country’s northeast, transferring control to internal security forces as part of an arrangement with the YPG/SDF.
According to official statements carried by state media, military units initiated a phased pullback from areas surrounding the city in line with an agreement concluded between Damascus and the SDF. As the army redeployed, internal security personnel moved in to assume responsibility for those locations.
The Operations Command indicated that the SDF is complying with the terms of the understanding and has taken what it described as “positive steps.” Authorities are currently “monitoring and assessing the situation to determine the next step,” it added.
The development follows the entry of Syrian security forces into the city of Qamishli last Tuesday under what officials described as a “comprehensive agreement.” That arrangement reportedly includes a ceasefire and a gradual integration framework agreed upon in late January, aimed at ending internal divisions and initiating a broader process of national consolidation.
Earlier, on Jan. 16, President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree affirming that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the Syrian people, and their cultural and linguistic identity forms a core component of the country’s unified national identity.
On the same date, the Syrian Army launched operations against the SDF in territories west of the Euphrates River. The campaign later extended eastward with support from tribal forces, resulting in most areas previously under the group’s control coming back under government authority.
According to official statements carried by state media, military units initiated a phased pullback from areas surrounding the city in line with an agreement concluded between Damascus and the SDF. As the army redeployed, internal security personnel moved in to assume responsibility for those locations.
The Operations Command indicated that the SDF is complying with the terms of the understanding and has taken what it described as “positive steps.” Authorities are currently “monitoring and assessing the situation to determine the next step,” it added.
The development follows the entry of Syrian security forces into the city of Qamishli last Tuesday under what officials described as a “comprehensive agreement.” That arrangement reportedly includes a ceasefire and a gradual integration framework agreed upon in late January, aimed at ending internal divisions and initiating a broader process of national consolidation.
Earlier, on Jan. 16, President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree affirming that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the Syrian people, and their cultural and linguistic identity forms a core component of the country’s unified national identity.
On the same date, the Syrian Army launched operations against the SDF in territories west of the Euphrates River. The campaign later extended eastward with support from tribal forces, resulting in most areas previously under the group’s control coming back under government authority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment