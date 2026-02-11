403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spanish Foreign Minister Receives Top Palestinian Civil Award
(MENAFN) Palestine awarded Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares its highest civil honor on Tuesday in recognition of his efforts supporting the Palestinian cause, according to reports.
Albares received the Star of Merit of the Order of the State of Palestine from Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, presented by Palestine’s Ambassador to Spain, Husni Abdelwahid, during a ceremony at Casa Árabe in Madrid.
In his remarks, Albares described the accolade as reflecting not only his personal dedication to Palestine but also “the commitment of a majority of Spanish society to a just cause for peace, to security as a fundamental right, and to the very idea of humanity that is being questioned today.”
Highlighting the importance of advancing a two-state solution, which he described as “the only viable path to peace,” Albares affirmed Spain’s ongoing support for Palestinians’ right to live with dignity, security, and peace. He stressed that Palestinians should enjoy equal rights as all other peoples.
Addressing the ongoing violence, Albares stated that “the hellish cycle of violence in Palestine must come to an end,” referencing the US peace plan for Gaza. He noted that “despite some steps in the right direction, the plan remains far from what Palestinians need as bombardments continue and essential humanitarian aid fails to reach Gaza.”
Albares also underscored the need for security guarantees in the region, saying that Spain would continue backing proposals, including the potential deployment of an international force with Palestinian participation, to stabilize the situation.
Albares received the Star of Merit of the Order of the State of Palestine from Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, presented by Palestine’s Ambassador to Spain, Husni Abdelwahid, during a ceremony at Casa Árabe in Madrid.
In his remarks, Albares described the accolade as reflecting not only his personal dedication to Palestine but also “the commitment of a majority of Spanish society to a just cause for peace, to security as a fundamental right, and to the very idea of humanity that is being questioned today.”
Highlighting the importance of advancing a two-state solution, which he described as “the only viable path to peace,” Albares affirmed Spain’s ongoing support for Palestinians’ right to live with dignity, security, and peace. He stressed that Palestinians should enjoy equal rights as all other peoples.
Addressing the ongoing violence, Albares stated that “the hellish cycle of violence in Palestine must come to an end,” referencing the US peace plan for Gaza. He noted that “despite some steps in the right direction, the plan remains far from what Palestinians need as bombardments continue and essential humanitarian aid fails to reach Gaza.”
Albares also underscored the need for security guarantees in the region, saying that Spain would continue backing proposals, including the potential deployment of an international force with Palestinian participation, to stabilize the situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment