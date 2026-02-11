403
Syrian Forces Pull Back Near Hasakah Under YPG/SDF Agreement
(MENAFN) Syria’s Army Operations Command announced Tuesday that government forces have begun withdrawing from the outskirts of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, with internal security units taking positions as part of an agreement with the SDF/YPG.
According to reports, the army pullback follows a deal reached between the Syrian state and the SDF. The Operations Command noted that internal security forces have been deployed to the areas vacated by army units. Authorities stated that the SDF is complying with the agreement and has taken “positive steps,” while officials continue to monitor and evaluate the situation to determine next measures.
Last Tuesday, Syrian security forces entered Qamishli under a “comprehensive agreement” that includes a ceasefire and a phased integration plan with the SDF. This deal, reached in late January, aims to end divisions in the country and set the stage for a broader process of full integration.
On Jan. 16, President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree affirming that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the nation and that their cultural and linguistic identity is a central component of Syria’s unified national identity.
The Syrian Army began operations against the SDF on Jan. 16 west of the Euphrates River. The campaign later extended eastward with the support of tribal forces, resulting in the government regaining control over most territories previously held by the SDF.
