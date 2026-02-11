403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Cabinet Highlights Strong Ties Following Erdogan’s Visit
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said Tuesday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit last week underscored the strength of relations between the two nations.
During a session in Riyadh chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Cabinet was briefed on discussions between Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to reports.
The Cabinet noted that the visit showcased the solid nature of bilateral relations and reflected a mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors. This commitment was demonstrated through the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding during the visit.
Additionally, the Cabinet authorized the energy minister to conduct talks and sign framework and cooperation agreements with Türkiye and Jordan regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Feb. 3 was followed by a trip to Egypt, during which agreements covering various sectors, particularly energy, were signed with both countries.
During a session in Riyadh chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Cabinet was briefed on discussions between Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to reports.
The Cabinet noted that the visit showcased the solid nature of bilateral relations and reflected a mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors. This commitment was demonstrated through the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding during the visit.
Additionally, the Cabinet authorized the energy minister to conduct talks and sign framework and cooperation agreements with Türkiye and Jordan regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Feb. 3 was followed by a trip to Egypt, during which agreements covering various sectors, particularly energy, were signed with both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment