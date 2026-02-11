Robinhood Q4 Earnings Miss As Crypto Revenues Decline

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Robinhood 's latest earnings narrative paints a bifurcated picture: the platform's overall revenue grew, but the crypto segment continued to grapple with a broader market downturn. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the trading platform reported net revenues of $1.28 billion, up 27% year over year yet beneath Wall Street consensus of about $1.34 billion. Crypto revenues declined sharply, falling 38% year over year to $221 million as digital asset markets cooled after the October downturn. On the bottom line, the company posted net income of $605 million and earnings per share of $0.66, modestly topping expectations of $0.63. For the full year, Robinhood tallied a record $4.5 billion in net revenues and $1.9 billion in net income, marking increases of 52% and 35%, respectively.



Q4 net revenues came in at $1.28 billion, missing the approximately $1.34 billion expected by analysts, even as the company delivered a 27% YoY increase.

Crypto revenues dropped to $221 million in Q4, a 38% year-over-year decline amid a bearish tilt in crypto markets that accelerated in October.

Notional crypto volumes across Robinhood's app and its wholly owned exchange Bitstamp rose 3% QoQ to a record $82.4 billion, underscoring ongoing user engagement in crypto activity despite revenue softness.

Equity trading volumes grew more robustly in the quarter, up 10% QoQ to $710 billion, with options trading up 8% to 659 million contracts, highlighting diversification away from crypto into traditional assets.

Robinhood's“other” transaction-based revenues - including its prediction markets and futures - surged to a quarterly record of $147 million, rising 375% year over year and surpassing equity trading revenues for the first time. Shares in Robinhood (HOOD) fell in after-hours trading, down 7.66% to $79.04 after closing the regular session at $85.60, continuing a drawdown that has left the stock well below its October 2023 peak.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $HOOD

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Negative. The stock moved lower in after-hours trading following the earnings release, reflecting investor disappointment with crypto revenues and the quarterly miss on consensus estimates.

Market context: The results come as a broader retail and crypto market backdrop remains fragile, with liquidity and risk appetite shifting as investors reassess the potential for mainstream adoption of crypto products within a unified“Financial SuperApp” strategy.

Why it matters

The quarterly numbers illustrate how Robinhood is trying to diversify beyond its origins as a stock-trading app. While the core platform posted a respectable top-line increase, the crypto business-once a high-growth driver-hit a wobble as the crypto cycle cooled. This divergence underscores a broader industry trend: even as retail interest in crypto persists, revenue generation from digital assets remains highly sensitive to price action and market sentiment. For a company positioning itself as a one-stop financial interface, crypto volatility adds a layer of risk to the pace and scale of user monetization.

At the same time, Robinhood's willingness to lean into non-traditional revenue sources is evident. The quarterly ascent of“other” transaction-based revenues to $147 million, a 375% year-over-year climb, marked a watershed moment where prediction markets and futures began to outpace traditional equity trading revenues. The platform's bet on event contracts, launched in partnership with Kalshi in March last year, appears to be paying off as traders seek derivatives tied to real-world outcomes. This diversification aligns with the company's stated ambition to become a holistic Financial SuperApp, a longer-term thesis that hinges on expanding monetization across asset classes and product types.

From an investor perspective, the earnings mix highlights both opportunity and risk. The after-hours stock swing reflects heightened sensitivity to crypto headlines and quarterly revenue gaps. Yet, management's ability to deliver record annual revenues and grow net income suggests a resilient operating model, buoyed by a mix of crypto exposure, growing volumes in traditional markets, and the rapid acceleration of ancillary products like prediction markets. The“Financial SuperApp” narrative remains intact, but the path to scale will likely depend on continuing to attract and retain a broad user base while extracting incremental margin from new product lines.

CEO Vlad Tenev reiterated a strategic thread that has persisted through earnings cycles: the company is relentlessly building out its suite of financial services to deepen user engagement and lifetime value. In the statement, he emphasized that“our vision hasn't changed: we are building the Financial SuperApp.” That framing, if realized, could help Robinhood weather episodic crypto downturns by yielding a more stable and diversified revenue stream across products and geographies.



Next-quarter commentary on crypto revenue resilience: whether price action and user activity stabilize enough to revive crypto-related monetization.

Progress updates on the“Financial SuperApp” initiative, including product rollouts, cross-product usage metrics, and international expansion signals.

Regulatory developments affecting crypto trading and prediction markets, especially around consumer protections and platform liability.

Quarterly trends in notional crypto volumes versus other product categories to gauge ongoing demand shifts from crypto to traditional assets and derivative markets. Follow-up on Kalshi partnership outcomes and the elasticity of revenue from event-based contracts as mainstream retail adoption evolves.



Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results - official press release

Zacks coverage comparing results to Wall Street estimates

Bitstamp and Robinhood crypto trading volume context and quarterly notional volumes Robinhood launches betting markets hub with Kalshi - coverage of the prediction markets initiative

What to watch nextSources & verificationRobinhood earnings reveal crypto headwinds amid broader revenue growth

Robinhood (EXCHANGE: HOOD) reported mixed fourth-quarter results as the platform continues to diversify beyond its core trading app into crypto services and other revenue streams. In Q4 2025, the company tallied net revenues of $1.28 billion, a 27% year-over-year increase but below Wall Street consensus of roughly $1.34 billion. Crypto revenues declined sharply, falling 38% year over year to $221 million as digital asset markets cooled after the October downturn. On the bottom line, the company posted net income of $605 million and earnings per share of $0.66, modestly topping expectations of $0.63. For the full year, Robinhood tallied a record $4.5 billion in net revenues and $1.9 billion in net income, marking increases of 52% and 35%, respectively.

Notional crypto volumes across the app and its exchange Bitstamp rose 3% quarter-on-quarter to a record $82.4 billion in Q4, underscoring continued user engagement in digital assets despite soft revenue figures. By comparison, traditional equities activity remained stronger, with equity trade volumes up 10% QoQ to $710 billion and options trading rising 8% to 659 million contracts. The company's foray into event-based contracts also bore fruit in the quarter, as Kalshi-backed prediction markets helped lift overall revenue from“other” transaction-based streams to a quarterly record of $147 million, up 375% year over year and surpassing the revenue generated from equity trades for the first time.

The quarterly narrative sits within a broader strategy to expand Robinhood's product suite beyond stock and crypto trading. The company emphasized that the growth of prediction markets and futures was not a one-off spike but part of a deliberate pivot toward higher-margin, diversified revenue streams. While the crypto segment faced headwinds, the strength of non-traditional product lines suggests a path to resilience if demand for these instruments remains robust and regulators maintain a stable environment for retail access to alternatives.

Chairman and CEO Vlad Tenev framed the results within the larger ambition of building a comprehensive financial platform.“Our vision hasn't changed: we are building the Financial SuperApp,” he said, highlighting that the business model is designed to leverage cross-product engagement and monetization across multiple asset classes. The market reaction to the earnings release reflects a cautious stance: investors weighed the crypto softness against the strength of other lines and the long-term potential of a broader platform ecosystem.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.