Extended Family Home Care Solidifies Its Legacy As Denver's Leading Choice For 24-Hour In-Home Support

Denver, CO - Entering January 2026, Extended Family Home Care reaffirms its long-standing position as the premier provider of 24-hour home care in Denver, CO. Under the expert guidance of owner Brittney Blanchard, a licensed Physician Assistant, the agency continues to bridge the gap between clinical necessity and the comfort of home, providing an unmatched level of support for seniors and those with disabilities.

In a shifting healthcare landscape, Extended Family Home Care remains the "gold standard" for families who require more than just occasional check-ins. By maintaining a specialized team of highly trained caregivers, the agency ensures that 24-hour home care isn't just a service-it's a seamless lifestyle solution.

Clinical Oversight: Leveraging Brittney Blanchard's medical background to ensure care plans are both compassionate and clinically sound.

Constant Vigilance: Providing a 24/7 presence that eliminates safety gaps and significantly reduces the risk of hospital readmissions. Preserving Independence: Empowering clients to stay in their own homes, surrounded by their personal belongings and routines, while receiving professional help at a moment's notice.

For many Denver families, the agency's 24-hour support serves as a vital lifeline. By ensuring a qualified professional is awake and alert throughout the night, Extended Family Home Care allows family members to step away from the stress of medical monitoring and return to their roles as loved ones.

"Our mission has always been to treat every client like our own family," says Brittney Blanchard, Owner of Extended Family Care. "By maintaining our leadership in 24-hour home care, we continue to give Denver families their lives back. They can sleep soundly knowing we are there at 3:00 AM, providing the same expert care we've been known for since 2007."

As the agency moves through 2026, it remains dedicated to evolving its services with advanced caregiver training and innovative care technologies. Extended Family Home Care isn't just maintaining the status quo; it is actively ensuring that aging in place remains the safest and most dignified option for the Denver community.

For more information about the company and its 24-hour home care in Denver, C, please visit its website

About Extended Family Home Care:

Extended Family Home Care is a premier, clinician-owned agency serving the Denver metro area. Led by owner Brittney Blanchard, a Physician Assistant who began her journey as a caregiver, the agency combines high-level medical expertise with a deeply personal approach. A multi-year winner of the "Best of Mile High," they continue to specialize in 24-hour care, Alzheimer's support, and helping seniors age with dignity.