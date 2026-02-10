Mumbai Court Bars Youtuber Carryminati From Making 'Vulgar' Content About Karan Johar

MENAFN - Live Mint) A court has ordered YouTuber Ajey Nagar, widely known as CarryMinati, to refrain from posting“defamatory, vulgar, and abusive” content about filmmaker Karan Johar, as reported by PTI.

In his plea, Karan Johar contended that Nagar and Deepak Char (manager of Carry Minati channel) made defamatory statements in their videos and uploaded them to their YouTube channel, according to a report by LiveLaw.

He noted that the remarks were so vulgar and abusive that they needed to be removed immediately. Johar further noted that although Nagar has taken down the original video, it had already been viewed by millions, and others are now creating reels and short clips, further circulating the content on social media, LiveLaw reported.

The court also directed social media platforms to remove Nagar's existing videos targeting the filmmaker. On Monday, Civil Judge P.G. Bhosale passed the interim order in a suit filed by Karan Johar against Nagar.

In addition to the YouTuber, several others-including his manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, Google, and Meta-have been named as defendants in the case.

Johar, represented by DSK Legal, filed the suit claiming that certain videos circulating on social media sought to ridicule him and damage his reputation and goodwill,“painstakingly built over decades.”

The YouTuber's lawyer submitted that he had already deleted the videos and other material in question, and hence, there was no cause of action left.

The civil judge, after hearing all the sides, held that "prima facie it appears that the defendant no 1 and 2 (Nagar and Char) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff", and passed the temporary injunction. It also asked Meta platform to take down the videos, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI, LiveLaw)